Difference between revisions of "Ashlee Chamisa"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "{{Infobox person | pre-nominals = | name = Ashlee Chamisa<!-- include middle initial, if not specified in birth_name --> | post-nominals = | image...")
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
m (→Education)
|(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
|Line 85:
|Line 85:
==Education==
==Education==
|−
[[File:A Chamisa.jpeg|thumb|right|Ashlee Chamisa's results]] Ashlee Chamisa wrote his Cambridge International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE) exams at [[St John's College]] in [[Harare]]. He got 6A+ and 2As.
|+
[[File:A Chamisa.jpeg|thumb|right|Ashlee Chamisa's results]] Ashlee Chamisa wrote his Cambridge International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE) exams at [[St John's College]] in [[Harare]]. He got 6A+ and 2As.
==References==
==References==
|Line 94:
|Line 94:
|title_mode=replace
|title_mode=replace
|keywords= Ashlee Chamisa, Ashlee Chamisa Biography, Nelson Chamisa son
|keywords= Ashlee Chamisa, Ashlee Chamisa Biography, Nelson Chamisa son
|−
|description=
|+
|description=
|image= Ashlee Chamisa.jpg
|image= Ashlee Chamisa.jpg
|image_alt= Ashlee Chamisa Biography
|image_alt= Ashlee Chamisa Biography
Latest revision as of 17:41, 24 January 2022
|Ashlee Chamisa
|Known for
|Being Nelson Chamisa's son
|Parents
Ashlee Chamisa is the son of Zimbabwean politician Nelson Chamisa and his wife Sithokozile.
Education
In 2021, Ashlee Chamisa wrote his Cambridge International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE) exams at St John's College in Harare. He got 6A+ and 2As.[1]
References
- ↑ St John's College Zimbabwe, Facebook, Published: January 22, 2022, Retrieved: January 25, 2022