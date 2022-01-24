Pindula

[[File:A Chamisa.jpeg|thumb|right|Ashlee Chamisa's results]] In 2021, Ashlee Chamisa wrote his Cambridge International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE) exams at [[St John's College]] in [[Harare]]. He got 6A+ and 2As.<ref name="FB">[https://www.facebook.com/StJohnsCollegeZim/photos/pcb.3610104485781018/3610101752447958 St John's College Zimbabwe], ''Facebook'', Published: January 22, 2022, Retrieved: January 25, 2022</ref>
  
 
Ashlee Chamisa
Ashlee Chamisa Biography
Known forBeing Nelson Chamisa's son
Parents

Ashlee Chamisa is the son of Zimbabwean politician Nelson Chamisa and his wife Sithokozile.

Education

Ashlee Chamisa's results

In 2021, Ashlee Chamisa wrote his Cambridge International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE) exams at St John's College in Harare. He got 6A+ and 2As.[1]

References

  1. St John's College Zimbabwe, Facebook, Published: January 22, 2022, Retrieved: January 25, 2022
