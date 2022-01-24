Difference between revisions of "Ashlee Chamisa"
Latest revision as of 18:14, 24 January 2022
|Ashlee Chamisa
|Known for
|Being Nelson Chamisa's son
|Parents
Ashlee Chamisa is the son of Zimbabwean politician Nelson Chamisa and his wife Sithokozile.
Education
In 2021, Ashlee Chamisa wrote his Cambridge International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE) exams at St John's College in Harare. He got 6A+ and 2As.[1]
References
- ↑ St John's College Zimbabwe, Facebook, Published: January 22, 2022, Retrieved: January 25, 2022