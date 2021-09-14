Difference between revisions of "Association of Trust Schools"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 83:
|Line 83:
*[[Christian Brothers College]], Bulawayo
*[[Christian Brothers College]], Bulawayo
*[[Dominican Convent]] High School, Bulawayo
*[[Dominican Convent]] High School, Bulawayo
|−
*Eaglesvale High School
|+
* Eaglesvale High School
*[[Falcon College]]
*[[Falcon College]]
*Gateway High School (Zimbabwe)
*Gateway High School (Zimbabwe)
*Girls' College
*Girls' College
*Goldridge College
*Goldridge College
|−
*Hellenic Academy
|+
* Hellenic Academy
|−
*Hillcrest College
|+
* Hillcrest College
|−
*Kyle College
|+
* Kyle College
|−
*Lomagundi College
|+
* Lomagundi College
|−
* Masiyephambili College
|+
* Masiyephambili College
* [[Midlands Christian College]]
* [[Midlands Christian College]]
* [[Peterhouse Boys]]' School
* [[Peterhouse Boys]]' School
* [[Peterhouse Girls]]' School
* [[Peterhouse Girls]]' School
|−
* Petra High School
|+
* Petra High School
|−
* St. Christopher's School
|+
* St. Christopher's SchoolHarare
|−
* St. George's College
|+
* St. George's CollegeHarare
|−
* St. John's College (Harare)
|+
* St. John's College(Harare)
|−
* South Eastern College
|+
* South Eastern College
|−
*[[Watershed College]]
|+
* [[Watershed College]]
* [[Westridge High School]]
* [[Westridge High School]]
Latest revision as of 12:40, 14 September 2021
The Association of Trust Schools (ATS) is an organisation of independent primary and secondary schools in Zimbabwe that was founded in 1962. Each of these schools are run by their own Board of Governors and are not for profit entities. The Heads of ATS schools are eligible for membership in the CHISZ. There are 66 schools in the ATS.
History
In 1962 CHISZ was formed with nine member headmasters: those of Arundel, Bishopslea, Chisipite, Eagle, Falcon College, Peterhouse, St. Peter's, Springvale, Whitestone and Bernard Mizeki College. Their purpose was mutual support and encouragement. By the mid-1970s, twenty-four schools attended the Conference. A dip then followed leading up to independence with only nine members attending in 1981. However, the Independence War years had led to a number of member schools closing down, including two of its founder members (Eagle and St. Peter’s), while two other founder member schools closed but did re-open (Whitestone and Springvale).
When government schools opened up to multi-racial classes post-independence, those people who had turned to independent schools chose government schools rather than high fee-paying independent schools as what they were being offered was much the same. However, by 1983, the demand for independent schools had gained pace again – many more new schools were founded, nearly all co-educational schools, while nearly all the founding members of CHISZ had been single-sex schools. In 1983 six new independent schools were started; from 1983 to 1986 nineteen more were founded.
Member schools have received criticism from parents and former Zimbabwe government Minister of Education Lazarus Dokora for charging illegally excessive non-refundable acceptance fees and increasing tuition despite "atrocious" academic results. This is after the Minister was asked that the government schools audits should also extend to private schools.[1]
In 2015, sixty-six schools were members of the ATS, with twenty-four at Secondary level and forty-two at Primary with over 23,000 students enrolled and over 800 teachers employed.
EXCO
EXCO is the Standing Committee of ATS, made up of members of the Conference, elected annually by the members at the AGM.
List of EXCO Chairs
- Sir Robert Tredgold (1962 – 1968)
- Bob Williams (1969 – 1974)
- Ken Wilson (1975 – 1976)
- Bob Williams (1977 – 1981)
- Dr. Ian MacDonald (1981 – 1982)
- Bob Williams (1982 – 1983)
- Dick Turpin (1983 – 1986)
- Mike Routledge (1986 – 1987)
- Rev. Griffiths Malaba (1987 – 1992)
- Douglas Sagonda (1992 – 1994)
- Stuart Mattinson (1994 – 1997)
- Ant Manning (1997 – 2000)
- David Long (2001 – 2004)
- Jameson Timba (2004 – 2006)
- Mike Manga (2009 – 2010)
- Abe Gatsi (2011 – present)
List of ATS member schools
Primary schools
- Ariel School
- Barwick School
- Bishopslea Preparatory School
- Bryden Country School
- Carmel Primary School
- Centenary Primary School
- Chisipite Junior School
- Coalfields Primary School[6]
- Dominican Convent Primary School, Bulawayo
- Eaglesvale Preparatory School
- Gateway Primary School (Zimbabwe)
- Goldridge Primary School
- Hartmann House Preparatory School
- Hellenic Primary School
- Highveld Primary School
- Hippo Valley Estates Primary School
- Hillcrest Preparatory School
- Kyle Preparatory School
- Lendy Park School
- Lilfordia School
- Lomagundi College Primary School
- Lusitania Primary School
- Masiyephambili Junior School
- Midlands Christian School
- Mubeena Ebrahim Primary School
- Murray MacDougall Primary School
- Mutarazi Primary School
- Mvurachena Primary School
- Petra Primary School
- Portland Primary School
- Riverside Stimulation Centre
- Ruzawi School
- Rydings School
- St. John's Preparatory School (Harare)
- St. Thomas Aquinas Primary School
- Sharon School
- Springvale House
- Twin Rivers Primary School
- Tynwald Primary School
- Victoria Falls Primary School
- Westridge Primary School
- Whitestone School
Secondary schools
- Arundel School[8]
- Chisipite Senior School
- Christian Brothers College, Bulawayo
- Dominican Convent High School, Bulawayo
- Eaglesvale High School
- Falcon College
- Gateway High School (Zimbabwe)
- Girls' College
- Goldridge College
- Hellenic Academy
- Hillcrest College
- Kyle College
- Lomagundi College
- Masiyephambili College
- Midlands Christian College
- Peterhouse Boys' School
- Peterhouse Girls' School
- Petra High School
- St. Christopher's School Harare
- St. George's College Harare
- St. John's College (Harare)
- South Eastern College
- Watershed College
- Westridge High School