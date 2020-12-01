Difference between revisions of "Association of Trust Schools"

Association of Trust Schools Emblem

The Association of Trust Schools (ATS) is an organisation of independent primary and secondary schools in Zimbabwe that was founded in 1962. Each of these schools are run by their own Board of Governors and are not for profit entities. The Heads of ATS schools are eligible for membership in the CHISZ. There are 66 schools in the ATS.

History

In 1962 CHISZ was formed with nine member headmasters: those of Arundel, Bishopslea, Chisipite, Eagle, Falcon College, Peterhouse, St. Peter's, Springvale, Whitestone and Bernard Mizeki College. Their purpose was mutual support and encouragement. By the mid-1970s, twenty-four schools attended the Conference. A dip then followed leading up to independence with only nine members attending in 1981. However, the Independence War years had led to a number of member schools closing down, including two of its founder members (Eagle and St. Peter’s), while two other founder member schools closed but did re-open (Whitestone and Springvale).

When government schools opened up to multi-racial classes post-independence, those people who had turned to independent schools chose government schools rather than high fee-paying independent schools as what they were being offered was much the same. However, by 1983, the demand for independent schools had gained pace again – many more new schools were founded, nearly all co-educational schools, while nearly all the founding members of CHISZ had been single-sex schools. In 1983 six new independent schools were started; from 1983 to 1986 nineteen more were founded.

Member schools have received criticism from parents and former Zimbabwe government Minister of Education Lazarus Dokora for charging illegally excessive non-refundable acceptance fees and increasing tuition despite "atrocious" academic results. This is after the Minister was asked that the government schools audits should also extend to private schools.[1]

In 2015, sixty-six schools were members of the ATS, with twenty-four at Secondary level and forty-two at Primary with over 23,000 students enrolled and over 800 teachers employed.

EXCO

EXCO is the Standing Committee of ATS, made up of members of the Conference, elected annually by the members at the AGM.

List of EXCO Chairs

Sir Robert Tredgold (1962 – 1968)

Bob Williams (1969 – 1974)

Ken Wilson (1975 – 1976)

Bob Williams (1977 – 1981)

Dr. Ian MacDonald (1981 – 1982)

Bob Williams (1982 – 1983)

Dick Turpin (1983 – 1986)

Mike Routledge (1986 – 1987)

Rev. Griffiths Malaba (1987 – 1992)

Douglas Sagonda (1992 – 1994)

Stuart Mattinson (1994 – 1997)

Ant Manning (1997 – 2000)

David Long (2001 – 2004)

Jameson Timba (2004 – 2006)

Mike Manga (2009 – 2010)

Abe Gatsi (2011 – present)

List of ATS member schools

Primary schools

Ariel School

Barwick School

Bishopslea Preparatory School

Bryden Country School

Carmel Primary School

Centenary Primary School

Chisipite Junior School

Coalfields Primary School[6]

Dominican Convent Primary School, Bulawayo

Eaglesvale Preparatory School

Gateway Primary School (Zimbabwe)

Goldridge Primary School

Hartmann House Preparatory School

Hellenic Primary School

Highveld Primary School

Hippo Valley Estates Primary School

Hillcrest Preparatory School

Kyle Preparatory School

Lendy Park School

Lilfordia School

Lomagundi College Primary School

Lusitania Primary School

Masiyephambili Junior School

Midlands Christian School

Mubeena Ebrahim Primary School

Murray MacDougall Primary School

Mutarazi Primary School

Mvurachena Primary School

Petra Primary School

Portland Primary School

Riverside Stimulation Centre

Ruzawi School

Rydings School

St. John's Preparatory School (Harare)

St. Thomas Aquinas Primary School

Sharon School

Springvale House

Twin Rivers Primary School

Tynwald Primary School

Victoria Falls Primary School

Westridge Primary School

Whitestone School

Secondary schools

Arundel School[8]

Chisipite Senior School

Christian Brothers College, Bulawayo

Dominican Convent High School, Bulawayo

Eaglesvale High School

Falcon College

Gateway High School (Zimbabwe)

Girls' College

Goldridge College

Hellenic Academy

Hillcrest College

Kyle College

Lomagundi College

Masiyephambili College

[[Midlands Christian College

Peterhouse Boys' School

Peterhouse Girls' School

Petra High School

St. Christopher's School, Harare

St. George's College, Harare

St. John's College (Harare)

South Eastern College

Watershed College

Westridge High School





References