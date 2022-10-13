Difference between revisions of "August House"

−

The '''August House''' refers to the [[Parliament of Zimbabwe]]. The term August house in reference to the parliament is not only used in [[Zimbabwe]] but in countries like Kenya and Zambia among other countries worldwide as the term August House refers to distinguished, respected, eminent, venerable, hallowed or illustrious.<ref name="quora"> [https://www.quora.com/Why-are-parliaments-referred-to-as-August-House Why are parliaments referred to as August House? - Quora],'' retrieved: 22 Nov 2018''</ref>

