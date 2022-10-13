Difference between revisions of "August House"
Latest revision as of 08:57, 13 October 2022
The August House refers to the Parliament of Zimbabwe. The term August House (august, adjective - respected and impressive. And not pronounced like, nor named after, the month of August. Julius Caesar - who the month of July was named after, was followed by Emperor Caesar Augustus - who the month of August was named after) in reference to the parliament is not only used in Zimbabwe but in countries like Kenya and Zambia among other countries worldwide as the term August House refers to distinguished, respected, eminent, venerable, hallowed or illustrious. [1]
It is believed that the term August House reflects the importance of the Parliament and Parliamentarians.
References
- ↑ Why are parliaments referred to as August House? - Quora, retrieved: 22 Nov 2018