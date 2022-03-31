Difference between revisions of "Augustine Chipwere"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "thumb|right|Augustine Chipwere '''Augustine Chipwere''' is a Zimbabwean soldier and a Brigadier General in the Zimbabwe...")
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
m (→References)
|Line 17:
|Line 17:
|title_mode=replace
|title_mode=replace
|keywords= Augustine Chipwere, Augustine Chipwere Biography, Brigadier General Augustine Chipwere
|keywords= Augustine Chipwere, Augustine Chipwere Biography, Brigadier General Augustine Chipwere
|−
|description=
|+
|description=
|image= Brigadier-General-Augustine-Chipwere.jpg
|image= Brigadier-General-Augustine-Chipwere.jpg
|image_alt= Augustine Chipwere Biography
|image_alt= Augustine Chipwere Biography
Latest revision as of 15:34, 31 March 2022
Augustine Chipwere is a Zimbabwean soldier and a Brigadier General in the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA). He is the Zimbabwe Staff College Commandant.[1] He is a veteran of the liberation war and a founding member of the ZNA.[2]
Second Chimurenga Contribution
He joined the liberation struggle in 1975.[2]
Career
Chipwere is the former Commander of Mzilikazi Barracks (formerly 1 Infantry Brigade).[3] In 2019, Augustine Chipwere was redeployed to the Zimbabwe Defence Forces Headquarters in Harare and replaced by Brigadier General Josephat Kudumba as commander of One Infantry Brigade headquartered at Khumalo Barracks in Bulawayo. Chipwere had been at the helm of One Brigade from November 1, 2015, to April 23 2019. As Commander of Mzilikazi Barracks Chipwere oversaw the demining operations in Lusulu North where more than 5 000 square metres of land was cleared of land mines thereby making available land for economic and social use. [2]
References
- ↑ Military applauds HIT, Harare Institute of Technology, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: March 31, 2022
- ↑ 2.0 2.1 2.2 Andile Tshuma, 1 Infantry Brigade gets new army commander, The Chronicle, Published: November 30, 2019, Retrieved: March 31, 2022
- ↑ Nqobile Tshili, “Soldiers must appreciate history”, The Chronicle, Published: November 22, 2017, Retrieved: March 31, 2022