Augustine Chipwere

Augustine Chipwere is a Zimbabwean soldier and a Brigadier General in the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA). He is the Zimbabwe Staff College Commandant.[1] He is a veteran of the liberation war and a founding member of the ZNA.[2]

He joined the liberation struggle in 1975.[2]

Career

Chipwere is the former Commander of Mzilikazi Barracks (formerly 1 Infantry Brigade).[3] In 2019, Augustine Chipwere was redeployed to the Zimbabwe Defence Forces Headquarters in Harare and replaced by Brigadier General Josephat Kudumba as commander of One Infantry Brigade headquartered at Khumalo Barracks in Bulawayo. Chipwere had been at the helm of One Brigade from November 1, 2015, to April 23 2019. As Commander of Mzilikazi Barracks Chipwere oversaw the demining operations in Lusulu North where more than 5 000 square metres of land was cleared of land mines thereby making available land for economic and social use. [2]