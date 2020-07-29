Difference between revisions of "Austin Zvoma"

Austin Zvoma retired as Clerk of Parliament in November 2014. The Clerk is the head of Administration and Accounting Officer of parliament, akin to the Chief Executive Officer in the private sector. He reports to the Speaker of the National Assembly, his duties are procedural and administrative, he keeps record of proceedings and decisions of both Houses in the Journal of Parliament.

Farm Mechanisation Scheme

In July 2020, Austin Zvoma was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme, as a result of the Fast Track Land Reform Programme.

The data is analysed by recipients origin:.

Mashonaland provinces had the most beneficiaries, both in terms of numbers and value.



Mashonaland East got US$47,5 million,

Mashonaland West US$44,7 million

Mashonaland Central had US$34,2 million.



Two Matebeleland provinces had a combined total of US$13,9 million.

Masvingo US$26,4 million,

Manicaland US$18 million

Midlands US$14 million.

Austin Zvoma, is listed under the thematic group “Senior Civil Servants”. He is listed as having received a loan of US$75,807.00.

