Auswell Mashaba is a South African engineer and the former director of Swifambo Rail.

Background

Wife

Joyce Mashaba

Children

He has a son named Nsovo Mashaba.[2]

Net Worth

By December 2015, Auswell Mashaba had R50 million worth of properties.[3]

Mashaba moved significant amounts of the Swifambo funds to trusts and companies under his control soon after receiving the Prasa money. This included a total of R85-million deposited into Mamoroko Makolele Trust (MM) Trust, which lists Mashaba and his wife, Joyce, as trustees. Additionally, around R20-million was diverted into other companies owned by Mashaba, such as AM Consulting Engineers and AM Investments. In total Mashaba received around R103-million from Swifambo, which was channelled through his different businesses and the MM Trust across multiple payments from 2013-2015, according to the money-flows report.[1]

Education

Mashaba holds an M-degree in Public and Development Management from Wits.[4]

Career

Auswell Mashaba started his career as a junior engineer and exited as head of a government department in 2002. He is a founding director of AM Consulting Engineers (AMCE), a multi-disciplinary EPC company, based in RSA, that has successfully completed mega presidential projects. He is currently the owner and director of companies with an interest in Power and Energy, Construction, Transportation, Health and Welfare, ICT, Oil, Tourism and financial services.[4]

Prior to establishing AM Consulting Engineers, Mr Mashaba worked for a number of companies in the construction sector including Wilson Bayly Holmes-Ovcon (WBHO), and V&V Consulting

Swifambo Rail

Under Lucky Montana then CEO of Prasa, Swifambo Rail won a R3.5 billion Prasa tender in 2013 to supply locomotives. Auswell Mashaba was director of leasing at Swifambo Rail at the time the tender was awarded.[5]

Properties

AM Lodge- Mashaba spent R27 million in cash on a game farm and lodge in Limpopo five days after Prasa made its first payment to his company.

Clear Bubbles Trading 100, a company of which Auswell and Joyce Mashaba are directors paid R8.4 million in cash for a luxury guesthouse in Waterkloof, Pretoria.

Avraspark, another company Mashaba is the only director of, bought a fourth piece of land near Hoedspruit worth R3 million in February 2014.

In April 2014, Mashaba bought a fifth piece of land through Zetacor Six worth R12 million.[3]

State Capture

The Commission of Inquiry into State Capture resolved to file criminal charges against Mashaba after he failed to appear claiming the summons served on him was defective and adopting an attitude similar to former president Jacob Zuma.

Although Auswell Mashaba refused to co-operate with the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture by giving oral evidence, he had previously filed an affidavit explaining his role in his company scoring a R3.5 billion contract to deliver locomotives to the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) in 2012.

Mashaba said he was forced to pay R80 million to Maria da Cruz Gomes and George Sabelo who said they were collecting money for the ANC. He said he did not know if the ANC ever received the R80m as the person he gave the money to had indicated that he never handed the money to the party.[6][5]

A 2016 report said Mashaba paid R40 million to Maria da Cruz Gomes and another R40 million to George Sabelo.[7]