He was born on the 14th of April 1994.<ref name="website">Axcil Jefferies [http://www.axciljefferies.com/#!axcil/c2g9 Axcil Jefferies], ''Axcil Jefferies Website'', Published: No date given, Retrieved: July 21, 2015 </ref> He made history when he became the first Zimbabwean and African to test in modern day Formula One in December 2015. The test was held at Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates where the young Zimbabwean was employed as a senior Race Instructor. In 2015, Jefferies was the most qualified race instructor in the Middle East as he was the only person to have driven F1 machines and competed in GP2 which was the final step to F1.<ref name="herald">Collin Matiza, [https://www.herald.co.zw/axcil-jefferies-makes-history/], ''The Herald, Published: 10 December, 2015, Accessed: 16 January, 2021'' </ref>

Axcil Jefferies is a Zimbabwean born Formula Two racing sensation based in the United Arab Emirates. Jefferies claim to fame was around 2009 when he became the first Zimbabwe to take part in Formula Two Racing where he became an instant hit following impressive performances.

Background

Education

Jefferies attended Hellenic College before moving to Loughborough College where he completed an apprenticeship in advanced Sporting Excellence between 2010 and 2011. He furthered his studies with a degree in Sports Science & Performance, Business Administration.[3]

Career

In the year 2009, Jefferies wrote his own piece of history when he was selected by Bavaria Motor Works (BMW) for its Formula BMW Asia Pacific cadetship program.[4] Although much of his career he has struggled to gather the much-needed funding to make it to Formula one, that has not stopped him from impressing everytime he takes to the racing field.[5] In 2014, Jeffries went on to compete and managed to finish fourth despite having missed ten races and not practiced. One of his career highlights includes becoming the first Zimbabwean and only African to participate in the GP2 in Bahrain[6] and managing eight top ten finishes in the 2012 season. Axcil is also a four-time karting champion.

He has been brand for the following companies, TOYOTA, CASTROL, BMW, PUMA, UVEX and AFRI HYPE.[3]

Currently Jefferies is occupying the role of a Senior Race Driver Instructor at Yas Marina Circuit. Whilst carrying out his instructing, along with various events for the worlds leading car manufacturers, Axcil is planning to compete in the GP2 series once again in 2016.

Awards

2021 Winner of Dubai 24 Hours

2012 Award for Ten Outstanding Persons of Zimbabwe by JCI

2010 Winner of MSA Scholarship & Appointed as Academy Driver

2009 Winner of Formula BMW Scholarship

2009 Appointed as Childline Goodwill Ambassador

2006-2008 Appointed as Toyota Castrol Development Driver.[3]

Jefferies is 7 time champion who has been on the podium 52 times, has 22 pole positions and 31 victories.

Picture Gallery

Videos

In action





American racing debut

Trivia

Axcil is the only second African ever to compete in the FIA Formula Two championship.[7]

He is the Goodwill Ambassador for the charity Childline.[8]















