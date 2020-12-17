Ayanda Candice Sibanda, the reigning Miss Albinism Zimbabwe is also a motivational speaker, humanitarian activist and a girl advocate. Her positive attitude and no-nonsense approach towards prejudice is helping her succeed in her career and life in general. In November 2020 she was crowned Miss University 2020.[1]

Background

Ayanda Candice Sibanda was born on 27 May 2000 in Bulawayo. She was the 2019 Miss Teen Albinism Zimbabwe. She's faced her fair share of prejudice because of having a different skin colour. “I am black, that’s what I thought, but then I am always made to feel otherwise,” she said on having Albinism. She's used her reign to actively help dispel myths and superstitions that surround Albinism and using modelling and beauty pageantry as a way to bring more attention to these issues. She is the founder of the Ayanda Candice Foundation which specifically raises money for sunscream and protective UV clothing for those with Albinism.[2]

Education

She attended Dumezweni Primary School in Bulawayo. She is a law student at the University of Zimbabwe.

Career

Sibanda who started modelling when she was at Dumezweni Primary School in Bulawayo took her passion to the next level when she got recognition in 2018 when she was awarded Most Promising Model at the Summer Fashion and Style awards. In 2019, she was crowned Miss Albinism Zimbabwe and was second runner up in the Miss Teen Zimbabwe contest.[3]

She has been a professional model for four years and was trained by Open Eye Studio Modelling agency owned by Samantha Tshuma, the 2010 Miss Zimbabwe. She has worked with different modelling gurus like Hillary Indi and she said it was an amazing experience for her to work with Mary Yuki Mundeya in 2020.

Challenges she faced growing up

Growing up was not ordinary for her, Sibanda was asked questions she could not answer about her skin pigment. She spent half of her childhood looking for answers. She faced a lot of discrimination as well as stigma, the harsh circumstances pushed her to mature at a very young age and learn to stand up for herself.

“I discovered in primary school that I was different when other kids started asking me questions like, ‘Are your parents white? Why is your brother black?’

“My teachers would make me sit in front because I was short-sighted and then I started questioning all these occurrences. It was painful being the only child in a school of 1 500 pupils who looked different, and people made fun of me.

“At a very young age I had children of my age asking me questions like, ‘What happens to you when you die? When will you turn black again? What happens if I beat you? Why is it you and your sister are different from the rest of your family, are you from another planet?’ I had sisters and mothers who told their children and siblings not to play with me. I had relatives who pretended to like me. I was overwhelmed with confusion, I never really knew who honestly cared about me.”[4]

Picture Gallery





References