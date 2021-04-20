Difference between revisions of "Ayitu Chitekesa"

In July 2018, Ayitu Chitekesa was elected to Ward 22 Mazowe RDC, for MDC-Alliance with 1464 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 22 Mazowe RDC with 1464 votes, beating Joshua Nyamuzihwa of Zanu PF with 1409 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]