

B’Ayoba is a leading producer of baobab products, ethically and sustainably harvested in partnership with rural producer communities around Southern Africa. They work together with their wild collectors harvesting certified natural products, investing in equitable and long-term relationships.

All their products are harvested in the wild under strictly monitored conditions of sustainability. From seedlings in the soil to powder in a packet, their supply chain is fully traceable and vertically integrated. Their baobab is one hundred percent organically certified and meets the highest international quality standards.

Background

B’Ayoba was founded in 2012 and is now one of the biggest companies in the world producing baobab. B’Ayoba works with impoverished wild collectors in the very driest parts of Zimbabwe, which also happens to be the areas where baobab occurs. Their production is all organically certified, so they have full traceability throughout their supply chain ensuring that the highest quality international standards are met.

They engage in ethical and sustainable wild harvesting adding value to their FairWild and organically certified products.[1]

Their Products

The mighty baobab, Africa’s most charismatic tree, survives in the harshest of environments, and often lives to over 1000 years. Known throughout the continent for their extraordinary nutritional benefits, baobab fruit have long nourished the peoples of Africa. Now B'Ayoba are busy bringing these awesome health properties to the rest of the world!

Baobab Fruit Powder

100% natural raw wholefood, this all in one African superfruit nutrient powerhouse is rich in magnesium, potassium, vitamin C, calcium, fibre and iron and is a potent antioxidant with prebiotic properties. It is good for Africa and even better for you!

Suggestions for use: Blend it, stir it, shake it, bake it! Baobab powder can be blended into smoothies, milkshakes, and cereal, shaken onto porridge, yoghurt, and ice cream, stirred into water for a refreshing juice, or baked into bread, scones, biscuits and muffins.

Cholesterol free, soya free, yeast free, GMO free, dairy free, meat free, fat free, sodium free, nut free, guilt free.

An exceptional natural ingredient for the food, beverage and sports nutrition industries

Two teaspoons per day make for a super- healthy diet!

Baobab Red Fibres

The red fibres from baobab (called the “funicle”) are found inside the hard-shelled fruit. They are exceptionally high in antioxidants and make a refreshing and invigorating infusion.

Contain anthocyanins, gallic acid, tartaric acid, phenols & flavonoids

Provide a strong boost to the immune system

Infuse easily to give a red coloured tea

Have a unique & delicious light citrus flavour

The Health Benefits of Baobab Fruit

In 2013, researchers from the Oxford Brookes Centre for Nutrition and Health published a paper on the remarkable impact of baobab fruit powder on glycaemic response. Gus Le Breton (the African Plant Hunter) delves deeper into the properties of this extraordinary African superfruit and investigates why this happens (it’s all, apparently, in the fibre and polyphenols) and what the implications are for our health. His conclusion – baobab fruit powder is an excellent food to help moderate glycaemic and insulin response, manage weight and prevent the onset of Type 2 Diabetes. In addition to his plant-hunting activities, Gus also runs a baobab-producing business in Zimbabwe.[2]

Address: 2 Doon Road, Vainona, Harare, Zimbabwe

Call/Whatsapp: (+263) 242 885 351; (+263) 774 108 211

Email: info@bayoba.biz

Website: https://bayoba.biz/

Picture Gallery

Videos









References