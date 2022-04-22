Pindula

Ba Troy
Ba Troy Biography
BornMike Pagiwa
Occupation
  • Footballer

Ba Troy, real name Mike Pagiwa is a Zimbabwean musician known for his single Shungu Dzemoyo Wangu.

Jah Prayzah Imitation Claims

He was accused of sounding like Jah Prayzah. However, Ba Troy denied imitating Jah Prayzah saying:

"I don’t imitate anyone, that’s who I am. That’s my natural voice. I want people to just accept me as Ba Troy not the person who imitates others. It’s also a positive thing because having something of you being compared to something done by a successful person shows that you’re on the right track."

[1]

Discography

Singles

  • Shungu Dzemoyo Wangu
  • Ndiwe

Videos

Ba Troy - Shungu Dzemoyo Wangu

References

  1. Ba Troy’s single doing well, H-Metro, Published: May 12, 2021, Retrieved: April 21, 2022
