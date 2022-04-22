Difference between revisions of "Ba Troy"
|Ba Troy
|Born
|Mike Pagiwa
|Occupation
Ba Troy, real name Mike Pagiwa is a Zimbabwean musician known for his single Shungu Dzemoyo Wangu.
Jah Prayzah Imitation Claims
He was accused of sounding like Jah Prayzah. However, Ba Troy denied imitating Jah Prayzah saying:
"I don’t imitate anyone, that’s who I am. That’s my natural voice. I want people to just accept me as Ba Troy not the person who imitates others. It’s also a positive thing because having something of you being compared to something done by a successful person shows that you’re on the right track."
Discography
Singles
- Shungu Dzemoyo Wangu
- Ndiwe
Videos
