Ba Troy, real name Mike Pagiwa is a Zimbabwean musician known for his single Shungu Dzemoyo Wangu.

His mother was Rosemary Kamango.[1]

He was accused of sounding like Jah Prayzah. However, Ba Troy denied imitating Jah Prayzah saying:

"I don’t imitate anyone, that’s who I am. That’s my natural voice. I want people to just accept me as Ba Troy not the person who imitates others. It’s also a positive thing because having something of you being compared to something done by a successful person shows that you’re on the right track."