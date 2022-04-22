Pindula

Line 80: Line 80:
  
 
'''Ba Troy''', real name Mike Pagiwa is a [[Zimbabwean]] musician known for his single ''Shungu Dzemoyo Wangu''.
 
'''Ba Troy''', real name Mike Pagiwa is a [[Zimbabwean]] musician known for his single ''Shungu Dzemoyo Wangu''.
 +
 +
==Background==
 +
 +
His mother was Rosemary Kamango.<ref name="NH">JONATHAN MBIRIYAMVEKA, [https://thenewshawks.com/jah-prayzah-comparison-is-an-honour-batroy/ Jah Prayzah comparison is an honour — BaTroy], ''NewsHawks'', Published: February 14, 2022, Retrieved: April 22, 2022</ref>
  
 
==[[Jah Prayzah]] Imitation Claims==
 
==[[Jah Prayzah]] Imitation Claims==
Line 93: Line 97:
 
*''Shungu Dzemoyo Wangu''
 
*''Shungu Dzemoyo Wangu''
 
*''Ndiwe''
 
*''Ndiwe''
 +
*''Ndipe Mukana''
  
 
==Videos==
 
==Videos==
Line 102: Line 107:
  
 
Ba Troy
Ba Troy Biography
BornMike Pagiwa
Occupation
  • Musician
Parent(s)Rosemary Kamango (mother)

Ba Troy, real name Mike Pagiwa is a Zimbabwean musician known for his single Shungu Dzemoyo Wangu.

Background

His mother was Rosemary Kamango.[1]

Jah Prayzah Imitation Claims

He was accused of sounding like Jah Prayzah. However, Ba Troy denied imitating Jah Prayzah saying:

"I don’t imitate anyone, that’s who I am. That’s my natural voice. I want people to just accept me as Ba Troy not the person who imitates others. It’s also a positive thing because having something of you being compared to something done by a successful person shows that you’re on the right track."

[2]

Discography

Singles

  • Shungu Dzemoyo Wangu
  • Ndiwe
  • Ndipe Mukana

Videos

Ba Troy - Shungu Dzemoyo Wangu

References

  1. JONATHAN MBIRIYAMVEKA, Jah Prayzah comparison is an honour — BaTroy, NewsHawks, Published: February 14, 2022, Retrieved: April 22, 2022
  2. Ba Troy’s single doing well, H-Metro, Published: May 12, 2021, Retrieved: April 21, 2022
