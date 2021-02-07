Difference between revisions of "Baba Harare"
Revision as of 11:19, 7 February 2021
|Baba Harare
Baba Harare in The Reason Why
|Born
|Braveman Chizvino
December 22, 1988
|Occupation
|Known for
|The song The Reason Why
|Spouse(s)
|Nomagugu Ncube
|Parent(s)
|Gibson Chizvino (father); Fadzai Mawanza (mother)
Baba Harare is a Zimbabwean jiti musician who used to play the lead guitar for Jah Prayzah before he launched a solo career. He leads The City Vibration band and is most known for his 2017 hit song "The Reason Why".
Background
He was born Braveman Chizvino.[1]
Wife
Baba Harare married Nomagugu Ncube on 6 February 2021.
Career
Baba Harare has said he learnt how to play the guitar at a very young age. He joined a band called Sigma Boys for the experience of playing at live shows. During that time, Jah Prayzah was still establishing his career and he shared the stage with Sigma Boys on several occasions. He also travelled and performed with them because he did not have his own instruments. On one occasion when Jah Prayzah's guitarist could not make it for a performance, Baba Harare stood in and thereafter played at 3 more shows. Jah Prayzahs is said to have begged the guitarist to join him fulltime.[2]
After 8 years and eventual success of Jah Prayzah's band, he left in early 2017 to form his own eight-member ensemble, The City Vibration band.
He launched his debut album titled Chikwama Changu at Jazz 24/7 in Harare on January 26, 2017.On his debut album, Baba Harare collaborated with sungura ace, Alick Macheso on a song titled Ibvai Pano and prolific guitarist, Progress Chipfumo on the song, Zindakupa.[3]
Discography
Albums
- Chikwama Changu
- Minamato Yarasta (2017)
Videos
References
- ↑ Tawanda Marwizi and Tawanda Matanhire, Night Baba Harare shook the capital, Herald, published: January 30, 2017, retrieved: April 20, 2017
- ↑ The rise of Baba Harare, The Herald, Published: 29 AUG 2018 , Retrieved: 26 Dec 2018
- ↑ Baba Harare launches solo career, NewsDay, published: January 26, 2017, retrieved:April 20, 2017