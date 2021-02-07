Baba Harare is a Zimbabwean jiti musician who used to play the lead guitar for Jah Prayzah before he launched a solo career. He leads The City Vibration band and is most known for his 2017 hit song "The Reason Why".

Background

He was born Braveman Chizvino to Gibson Chizvino and Fadzai Mawanza (mother). Baba Harare is the last born in a family of seven – four boys and three girls.[1][2]

He was given the name Baba Harare by Jah Prayzah's former manager Filda Muchabaiwa when his wife gave birth to their child while in Harare despite their plans for her to deliver in the rural areas. Muchabaiwa popularly known in music circles as Mama Filo joked that the child should be named Harare hence the name Baba Harare.[2]





Age

He was born on 22 December 1988.[2]

Wife

Baba Harare customarily married Nomagugu Ncube on 6 February 2021.[3]

Baba Harare and wife Nomagugu Ncube

Chidren

Baba Harare has a daughter named Nokutenda and Fadzai from a previous relationship.[2]

Education

He did his primary and secondary education at Mashoko Mission in Bikita.

Upon completing his Ordinary Level in 2006, he ventured into music even though he had passed five subjects including Geography, Shona, English Language, Bible Studies and History.[2]

Career

Baba Harare has said he learnt how to play the guitar at a very young age. He joined a band called Sigma Boys for the experience of playing at live shows. During that time, Jah Prayzah was still establishing his career and he shared the stage with Sigma Boys on several occasions. He also travelled and performed with them because he did not have his own instruments. On one occasion when Jah Prayzah's guitarist could not make it for a performance, Baba Harare stood in and thereafter played at 3 more shows. Jah Prayzah is said to have begged the guitarist to join him fulltime.[4]

After 8 years and eventual success of Jah Prayzah's band, he left in early 2017 to form his own eight-member ensemble, The City Vibration band.

He launched his debut album titled Chikwama Changu at Jazz 24/7 in Harare on January 26, 2017.On his debut album, Baba Harare collaborated with sungura ace, Alick Macheso on a song titled Ibvai Pano and prolific guitarist, Progress Chipfumo on the song, Zindakupa.[5]

Discography

Albums

Chikwama Changu

Minamato Yarasta (2017)

Videos

The Reason Why video by Baba Harare







Guzuzu video by Baba Harare









