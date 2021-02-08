Difference between revisions of "Baba Harare"
|Baba Harare
Baba Harare in The Reason Why
|Born
|Braveman Chizvino
December 22, 1988
|Occupation
|Known for
|The song The Reason Why
|Children
|Daughters: Nokutenda and Fadzai
|Parent(s)
|Gibson Chizvino (father); Fadzai Mawanza (mother)
Baba Harare is a Zimbabwean jiti musician who used to play the lead guitar for Jah Prayzah before he launched a solo career. He leads The City Vibration band and is most known for his 2017 hit song "The Reason Why".
Background
He was born Braveman Chizvino to Gibson Chizvino and Fadzai Mawanza (mother). Baba Harare is the last born in a family of seven – four boys and three girls.[1][2]
He was given the name Baba Harare by Jah Prayzah's former manager Filda Muchabaiwa when his wife gave birth to their child while in Harare despite their plans for her to deliver in the rural areas. Muchabaiwa popularly known in music circles as Mama Filo joked that the child should be named Harare hence the name Baba Harare.[2]
Age
He was born on 22 December 1988.[2]
Wife
On 7 February 2021 Baba Harare posted a series of pictures on Facebook announcing that he had customarily married Nomagugu Ncube on 6 February 2021.[3]
However in an interview with The Herald, Baba Harare said that the photos were just a teaser, preceding the launch of his video. He said:
"I am surprised by the comments on social media. Noma and I are friends, we are not dating, she was featured on my video. My relationship remains private, for now, let us not talk about that."
When asked about his relationship status Baba Harare said his personal life remains private saying:
"I am surprised with the comments on social media. Noma and I are friends, we are not dating, she was featuring on my video. My relationship remains private, for now let us not talk about that."
Chidren
Baba Harare has a daughter named Nokutenda and Fadzai from a previous relationship.[2]
Education
He did his primary and secondary education at Mashoko Mission in Bikita.
Upon completing his Ordinary Level in 2006, he ventured into music even though he had passed five subjects including Geography, Shona, English Language, Bible Studies and History.[2]
Career
Baba Harare has said he learnt how to play the guitar at a very young age. He joined a band called Sigma Boys for the experience of playing at live shows. During that time, Jah Prayzah was still establishing his career and he shared the stage with Sigma Boys on several occasions. He also travelled and performed with them because he did not have his own instruments. On one occasion when Jah Prayzah's guitarist could not make it for a performance, Baba Harare stood in and thereafter played at 3 more shows. Jah Prayzah is said to have begged the guitarist to join him fulltime.[5]
After 8 years and eventual success of Jah Prayzah's band, he left in early 2017 to form his own eight-member ensemble, The City Vibration band.
He launched his debut album titled Chikwama Changu at Jazz 24/7 in Harare on January 26, 2017.On his debut album, Baba Harare collaborated with sungura ace, Alick Macheso on a song titled Ibvai Pano and prolific guitarist, Progress Chipfumo on the song, Zindakupa.[6]
Discography
Albums
- Chikwama Changu
- Minamato Yarasta (2017)
Videos
