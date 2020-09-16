Difference between revisions of "Babylon Beta"

In July 2018, Babylon Beta was elected to Ward 9 Masvingo Municipality, for MDC-Alliance, with 1317 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 9 Masvingo Municipality with 1317 votes, beating Takachida Mudekunye of Zanu-PF with 917 votes and Evans Mucheriwa of UDA with 24 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

