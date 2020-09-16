Difference between revisions of "Babylon Beta"

In July 2018, Babylon Beta was elected to Ward 9 Masvingo Municipality, for MDC-Alliance, with 1317 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 9 Masvingo Municipality with 1317 votes, beating Takachida Mudekunye of Zanu-PF with 917 votes and Evans Mucheriwa of UDA with 24 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]

  1. [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018
  2. 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020
