Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Babys Felistas Jack"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "In '''July 2018''', '''Babys Felistas Jack''' was elected to Ward 2 UMP-Zvataida RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 2879 votes. ==Personal Details== No information could be found on his...")
 
Line 1: Line 1:
In '''July 2018''', '''Babys Felistas Jack''' was elected to Ward 2 UMP-Zvataida RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 2879 votes.
+
In '''July 2018''', '''Babys Felistas Jack''' was elected to Ward 2 [[UMP-Zvataida RDC]], for Zanu-PF, with 2879 votes.
  
 
==Personal Details==
 
==Personal Details==

Revision as of 09:28, 22 October 2020

In July 2018, Babys Felistas Jack was elected to Ward 2 UMP-Zvataida RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 2879 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 2 UMP-Zvataida RDC with 2879 votes, beating Alfred Mutata of MDC-Alliance with 118 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]

  1. [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018
  2. 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Babys_Felistas_Jack&oldid=93496"