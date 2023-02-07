|
'''Bacillia Majaya''' is
a Zimbabwan politician from who hails from the MDC-T party. He was elected into parliament in July 2013 to represent
'''Bacillia Majaya''' is MDC-T . was elected into parliament in July 2013[[]].
|
|
|−
==
Background==
====
|−
Bacillia Majaya was born on 9/6 /1970 in Guruve
6 1970in Guruve
|
|
|−
==
Political career==
====
|−
##Career##
|
|
|−
|
|
|−
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|−
|+
|−
|+
|−
|+
|−
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|
|
|
==References==
|
|
<references/>
|
|+
|
|+
Bacillia Majaya is an MDC-T politician. She was elected into parliament in July 2013 as a woman proportional representative for Mashonaland Central.
Personal Details
Born: 6 September 1970 in Guruve.
School / Education
No information was found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service/Career
In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections), sixty seats were allocated to women, under the 2013 Zimbabwe Constitution. They were divided into 6 per province, based on a party's share of votes in the province. The parties produced lists of candidates before the elections. Successful candidates are listed in bold. Only parties which had successful candidates are listed. Vote counts for these seats may vary slightly from the official provincial vote totals due to some multiple candidates votes.
Events
References