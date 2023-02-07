Pindula

'''Bacillia Majaya''' is an MDC-T politician. She was elected into parliament in '''July 2013''' as a woman proportional representative for [[Mashonaland Central]].
  
==Personal Details==
'''Born:''' '''6 September 1970''' in [[Guruve]].
  
==School / Education==
No information was found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
  
==Service/Career==
In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]), sixty seats were allocated to women, under the [[Constitution of Zimbabwe|2013 Zimbabwe Constitution]]. They were divided into 6 per province, based on a party's share of votes in the province. The parties produced lists of candidates before the elections. Successful candidates are listed in bold. Only parties which had successful candidates are listed. Vote counts for these seats may vary slightly from the official provincial vote totals due to some multiple candidates votes.
{| class="wikitable"
|+ [[Mashonaland Central]]
|-
! MDC–N !! MDC–T !! Zanu PF
|-
| [[Faith Chakwera]] || '''[[Bacillia Majaya]]''' || '''[[Gertrude Chibagu]]'''
|-
| [[Patricia Chimbiri]] || [[Evangelista Kaundikisa]] || '''[[Dorothy Kadungure]]'''
|-
| [[Alice Mutandwa]] || [[Thamari Chikumbirike]] || '''[[Elizabeth Shongedza]]'''
|-
| [[Patience Kamhuka]] || [[Maideyi Chaka]] || '''[[Dorothy Mashonganyika]]'''
|-
| [[Acknowledge Simiyoni]] || [[January Sawuke]] || '''[[Tsitsi Gezi]]'''
|-
| [[Fortunate Tepu]] || [[Doreen Mumba]] || [[Tasusuvara Musona]]
 
|}
 
|}
  
Bacillia Majaya
NationalityZimbabwean
CitizenshipZimbabwe
OccupationPolitician
Known forBeing a Member of Palriament
Political partyMDC-T

Bacillia Majaya is an MDC-T politician. She was elected into parliament in July 2013 as a woman proportional representative for Mashonaland Central.

Personal Details

Born: 6 September 1970 in Guruve.

School / Education

No information was found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service/Career

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections), sixty seats were allocated to women, under the 2013 Zimbabwe Constitution. They were divided into 6 per province, based on a party's share of votes in the province. The parties produced lists of candidates before the elections. Successful candidates are listed in bold. Only parties which had successful candidates are listed. Vote counts for these seats may vary slightly from the official provincial vote totals due to some multiple candidates votes.

Mashonaland Central
MDC–N MDC–T Zanu PF
Faith Chakwera Bacillia Majaya Gertrude Chibagu
Patricia Chimbiri Evangelista Kaundikisa Dorothy Kadungure
Alice Mutandwa Thamari Chikumbirike Elizabeth Shongedza
Patience Kamhuka Maideyi Chaka Dorothy Mashonganyika
Acknowledge Simiyoni January Sawuke Tsitsi Gezi
Fortunate Tepu Doreen Mumba Tasusuvara Musona

Events

References

