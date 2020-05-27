Difference between revisions of "Background"
About Blessing Dhlakama
Mr Blue aka Seh Killer B was born Blessing Dhlakama,21 April and grew up in Chipinge ,Zimbabwe .He is a Zimbabwean celebrity based in South Africa best known as the director of SEH KILLER ENTERTAINMENT. He started his Early Child Development at Shekwa Pri Sch. His mother Emily Munengo died when was 8 years old. His father Misheck Dhlakama managed to look for his primary vacancy in South Africa (Alf Makeleng Pri Sch) before enrolling at Tuzuka High Sch. He then attended school at DR AMS Makunyane High. He also did part of his Secondary education at Chipinge and Gaza High schools. It is said it was his stint at Chipinge High which allowed Blessing to discover his interest in everything he is doing nowadays
RELATIONSHIP STATUS: Blessing was once dated to Yeuchidzo Ndaeni However ,the couple ended up splitting ,although no reasons were disclosed for the split. On 1 January 2017, Blessing engaged to Kimberly at a private function in Durban .The engagement was announced on all local radio stations
AUTOMATICALLY
In his manners he doesn't often sell out himself, He always try to spoke fun at his classmates during computer studies. Some people prefer to call him "The Man of God " due to the fact that he spend time with other people in a friendly way.
FAMILY MEMBERS ARE AS FOLLOWS
FATHER
Misheck Dhlakama
MOTHER: Emily Munengo
SISTERS
: Shamiso Muitire : Lydia Dhlakama : Taclar Gurudza
STEP FATHERS
: Lazaras Dhlakama :Thomas Dhlakama :Cardwell Dhlakama Darlington Dhlakama
AUNTIES
: Saliwe Dhlakama : Regina Dhlakama : Pauline Dhlakama : Linda Dhlakama
GRANDFATHER
- Phineas Dhlakama
GRANDMOTHER
- Dumwase Dhlakama
UNCLE: Lyman Munengo Fungai Munengo
BLESSING DHLAKAMA 'S BEST FRIENDS ARE AS FOLLOWS
GIRLS: FROM GRADE 1 UPTO...
Yeuchidzo Ndaeni Christina Chitombi Priscillar Njunja Sharon Dube Tadiwa Maphosa Lorreta Mbonyeya Carolyn Nyirenda Lucywin Dhliwayo Shamiso Mugano Concie Alicia Ncube Peace Zomuchiya Mathlatse Reen Netsai Muthetwa Fortunate Chigonese Ndaizivei Mwanasawani Sekai Manasawani Rumbie Beauty Chibvongodze Adoline Tsododo
BOYS: FROM GRADE 1 UPTO .....
Comfort Muchinani Obey Tasa Edwin Muhlanga Barlon Jumburu Marlon Jumburu Millicent Jumburu Kudakwashe Masawi Michael Ngonidzashe Sithole Wisdom Sithole Onismo Mahlanganise Courage Mabvuu Phillip Makuza Lewis Mpofu Obvious Mkwakwami Tawanda Chikumba Deligent Sithole Tariro Munengo Indigo Munengo Harvest Mazibiye Elvis Dhlakama Tapiwa Munandi Brian Hamundid Clopas Gezi Cardine Dhliwayo Kudakwashe Gwenzi Tanatswa Pachiti