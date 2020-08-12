Difference between revisions of "Baison Mavhuto"
In July 2018, Baison Mavhuto was elected to Ward 24 Zvimba RDC, for MDC-Alliance, with 1635 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 24 Zvimba RDC with 1635 votes, beating Charles Chara of Zanu-PF with 1137 votes, Farai Biseni of ZIPP with 159 votes, Oswald Zindoga of PRC with 109 votes and Lewis Ngoni of UDA with 24 votes. [1]
