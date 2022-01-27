Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Bally Vaughn Bird And Game Sanctuary"

Page Discussion
 
Line 74: Line 74:
  
  
'''Bally Vaughn Bird And Game Sanctuary''' is a game reserve and rescue centre for abandoned, injured or opharned animals in [[Mashonaland East Province]]. The types of animals found in the game sanctuary include lions, baboons, monkeys, hyena and crocodiles.<ref name="ZFG"> [http://zimfieldguide.com/mashonaland-east/mwanga-lodge-and-bally-vaughn-bird-and-game-sanctuary  Mwanga Lodge and Bally Vaughn Bird and Game Sanctuary], '' ZFG, Published, Retrieved: 23 April 2018''</ref>
+
'''Bally Vaughn Bird And Game Sanctuary''' is a game reserve and rescue centre for abandoned, injured or orphaned animals in [[Mashonaland East Province]]. The types of animals found in the game sanctuary include [[lion]]s, baboons, monkeys, [[hyena]] and [[crocodile]]s. <ref name="ZFG"> [http://zimfieldguide.com/mashonaland-east/mwanga-lodge-and-bally-vaughn-bird-and-game-sanctuary  Mwanga Lodge and Bally Vaughn Bird and Game Sanctuary], '' ZFG, Published, Retrieved: 23 April 2018''</ref>
  
 +
See [[Wildlife, Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
  
 +
==Location==
 +
Take the (A2) Enterprise Road, passing through Newlands and Chisipite and continuing until the tollgates. Distances are from the tollgates. 0.2 KM turn left on the (A13) [[Shamva]] Road; 15.4 KM pass [[Ewanrigg]] turnoff on the right, 21.6 KM reach '''Bally Vaughn''' entrance on the left.
  
==Visitors Guide==
+
* Contact Details
Take the (A2) Enterprise Road, passing through Newlands and Chisipite and continuing until the tollgates. Distances are from the tollgates. 0.2 KM turn left on the (A13) Shamva Road; 15.4 KM pass Ewanrigg turnoff on the right, 21.6 KM reach Bally Vaughn entrance on the left.
+
* Bally Vaughn Game Park & Mwanga Lodge
 
+
* P.O. Box HG 886, Highlands, Harare, Zimbabwe
 
+
* Tel: Lodge +263-(0)772193969
*Contact Details
 
*Bally Vaughn Game Park & Mwanga Lodge
 
*P.O. Box HG 886, Highlands, Harare, Zimbabwe
 
*Tel: Lodge +263-(0)772193969
 
  
 
*Reservations:
 
*Reservations:
*Phone/Fax: +263-(0)4-776341
+
* Phone/Fax: +263-(0)4-776341
*Cell: 0772-300935 Office,
+
* Cell: 0772-300935 Office,
*Cell: 0772-226854 Lodge
+
* Cell: 0772-226854 Lodge
 
 
  
 
==Background==
 
==Background==
Robin and Kathy McIntosh started the sanctuary in the early 1980’s to cater for the abandoned wild animals.  
+
Robin and Kathy McIntosh started the sanctuary in the early '''1980'''’s to cater for abandoned wild animals.  
 
 
 
 
  
 
==Pictures==
 
==Pictures==
Line 104: Line 100:
 
</gallery>
 
</gallery>
  
[[Category: Tourist Animals]] [[Category:Zimbabwe Gameparks And Safari]]
+
 
 +
 
 +
{{#seo:
 +
|title=Bally Vaughn Bird And Game Sanctuary
 +
|title_mode=replace
 +
|keywords=wildlife, animals, outdoors, natural resources
 +
|description= Wildlife, Zimbabwe
 +
|image=Leopard In Zimbabwe.jpg
 +
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
 +
}}
 +
 
 +
[[Category:Tourist Animals]]
 +
[[Category:Zimbabwe Gameparks And Safari]]
 +
[[Category:Wildlife]]

Latest revision as of 06:09, 27 January 2022

Bally Vaughn Bird And Game Sanctuary
Mumumonkey.png
Coordinates17⁰39′01.09″S 31⁰22′15.73″E
Websitewww.ballyvaughan.co.zw/history/


Bally Vaughn Bird And Game Sanctuary is a game reserve and rescue centre for abandoned, injured or orphaned animals in Mashonaland East Province. The types of animals found in the game sanctuary include lions, baboons, monkeys, hyena and crocodiles. [1]

See Wildlife, Zimbabwe.

Location

Take the (A2) Enterprise Road, passing through Newlands and Chisipite and continuing until the tollgates. Distances are from the tollgates. 0.2 KM turn left on the (A13) Shamva Road; 15.4 KM pass Ewanrigg turnoff on the right, 21.6 KM reach Bally Vaughn entrance on the left.

  • Contact Details
  • Bally Vaughn Game Park & Mwanga Lodge
  • P.O. Box HG 886, Highlands, Harare, Zimbabwe
  • Tel: Lodge +263-(0)772193969
  • Reservations:
  • Phone/Fax: +263-(0)4-776341
  • Cell: 0772-300935 Office,
  • Cell: 0772-226854 Lodge

Background

Robin and Kathy McIntosh started the sanctuary in the early 1980’s to cater for abandoned wild animals.

Pictures

  • Bally-vaughan-game-park-entrance.jpg
  • Fox.jpg
  1. Mwanga Lodge and Bally Vaughn Bird and Game Sanctuary, ZFG, Published, Retrieved: 23 April 2018
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Bally_Vaughn_Bird_And_Game_Sanctuary&oldid=114569"