Robin and Kathy McIntosh started the sanctuary in the early '''1980'''’s to cater for abandoned wild animals.

Robin and Kathy McIntosh started the sanctuary in the early 1980’s to cater for the abandoned wild animals.

Take the (A2) Enterprise Road, passing through Newlands and Chisipite and continuing until the tollgates. Distances are from the tollgates. 0.2 KM turn left on the (A13) Shamva Road; 15.4 KM pass Ewanrigg turnoff on the right, 21.6 KM reach Bally Vaughn entrance on the left.

Take the (A2) Enterprise Road, passing through Newlands and Chisipite and continuing until the tollgates. Distances are from the tollgates. 0.2 KM turn left on the (A13) [[Shamva]] Road; 15.4 KM pass [[Ewanrigg]] turnoff on the right, 21.6 KM reach '''Bally Vaughn''' entrance on the left.

'''Bally Vaughn Bird And Game Sanctuary''' is a game reserve and rescue centre for abandoned, injured or orphaned animals in [[Mashonaland East Province]]. The types of animals found in the game sanctuary include [[lion]]s , baboons, monkeys, [[ hyena ]] and [[crocodile]]s . <ref name="ZFG"> [http://zimfieldguide.com/mashonaland-east/mwanga-lodge-and-bally-vaughn-bird-and-game-sanctuary Mwanga Lodge and Bally Vaughn Bird and Game Sanctuary], '' ZFG, Published, Retrieved: 23 April 2018''</ref>

'''Bally Vaughn Bird And Game Sanctuary''' is a game reserve and rescue centre for abandoned, injured or opharned animals in [[Mashonaland East Province]]. The types of animals found in the game sanctuary include lions , baboons, monkeys, hyena and crocodiles .<ref name="ZFG"> [http://zimfieldguide.com/mashonaland-east/mwanga-lodge-and-bally-vaughn-bird-and-game-sanctuary Mwanga Lodge and Bally Vaughn Bird and Game Sanctuary], '' ZFG, Published, Retrieved: 23 April 2018''</ref>



Bally Vaughn Bird And Game Sanctuary is a game reserve and rescue centre for abandoned, injured or orphaned animals in Mashonaland East Province. The types of animals found in the game sanctuary include lions, baboons, monkeys, hyena and crocodiles. [1]

See Wildlife, Zimbabwe.



Location

Take the (A2) Enterprise Road, passing through Newlands and Chisipite and continuing until the tollgates. Distances are from the tollgates. 0.2 KM turn left on the (A13) Shamva Road; 15.4 KM pass Ewanrigg turnoff on the right, 21.6 KM reach Bally Vaughn entrance on the left.

Contact Details

Bally Vaughn Game Park & Mwanga Lodge

P.O. Box HG 886, Highlands, Harare, Zimbabwe

Tel: Lodge +263-(0)772193969

Reservations:

Phone/Fax: +263-(0)4-776341

Cell: 0772-300935 Office,

Cell: 0772-226854 Lodge

Background

Robin and Kathy McIntosh started the sanctuary in the early 1980’s to cater for abandoned wild animals.