Latest revision as of 06:09, 27 January 2022
|Bally Vaughn Bird And Game Sanctuary
|Coordinates
|17⁰39′01.09″S 31⁰22′15.73″E
|Website
|www
Bally Vaughn Bird And Game Sanctuary is a game reserve and rescue centre for abandoned, injured or orphaned animals in Mashonaland East Province. The types of animals found in the game sanctuary include lions, baboons, monkeys, hyena and crocodiles. [1]
See Wildlife, Zimbabwe.
Location
Take the (A2) Enterprise Road, passing through Newlands and Chisipite and continuing until the tollgates. Distances are from the tollgates. 0.2 KM turn left on the (A13) Shamva Road; 15.4 KM pass Ewanrigg turnoff on the right, 21.6 KM reach Bally Vaughn entrance on the left.
- Contact Details
- Bally Vaughn Game Park & Mwanga Lodge
- P.O. Box HG 886, Highlands, Harare, Zimbabwe
- Tel: Lodge +263-(0)772193969
- Reservations:
- Phone/Fax: +263-(0)4-776341
- Cell: 0772-300935 Office,
- Cell: 0772-226854 Lodge
Background
Robin and Kathy McIntosh started the sanctuary in the early 1980’s to cater for abandoned wild animals.
Pictures
- ↑ Mwanga Lodge and Bally Vaughn Bird and Game Sanctuary, ZFG, Published, Retrieved: 23 April 2018