Bambindlovu Zulu is a South African Zulu Prince and the second son of Queen Mantfombi Dlamini and King Goodwill Zwelithini.
Background
Prince Bambindlovu Zulu is the son of King Goodwill Zwelithini.
Career
In 2011, Prince Bambindlovu Zulu, was guest of honour at the first Qingdao Wine and Food Festival and officially launched the Bayede! range of wines in China. Bayede!, is the exclusive wine range created by King Goodwill Zwelithini.[1]
References
- ↑ China launch for Zulu King’s exclusive wine, Breaking Travel News, Published: May 31, 2011, Retrieved: March 21, 2021