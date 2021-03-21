|description= Bambindlovu Zulu is a South African Zulu Prince and the second son of Queen Mantfombi Dlamini and King Goodwill Zwelithini.

Prince Bambindlovu Zulu

Bambindlovu Zulu is a South African Zulu Prince and the second son of Queen Mantfombi Dlamini and King Goodwill Zwelithini.

Background

Career

In 2011, Prince Bambindlovu Zulu, was guest of honour at the first Qingdao Wine and Food Festival and officially launched the Bayede! range of wines in China. Bayede!, is the exclusive wine range created by King Goodwill Zwelithini.[1]

