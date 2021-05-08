In 2011, Prince Bambindlovu Zulu, was guest of honour at the first Qingdao Wine and Food Festival and officially launched the Bayede! range of wines in China. Bayede!, is the exclusive wine range created by King Goodwill Zwelithini.<ref name="B">[https://www.breakingtravelnews.com/news/article/china-launch-for-zulu-kings-exclusive-wine/ China launch for Zulu King’s exclusive wine], ''Breaking Travel News'', Published: May 31, 2011, Retrieved: March 21, 2021</ref>

Prince Bambindlovu Zulu is the son of [[King Goodwill Zwelithini]].

[[File:Prince - Bambindlovu - Zulu. jpg |thumb|Prince Bambindlovu Zulu]] '''Bambindlovu Zulu''' is a South African [[Zulu]] Prince and the second son of Queen [[Mantfombi Dlamini]] and [[King Goodwill Zwelithini]].

Prince Bambindlovu Zulu

Background

Events

Pictures

Prince Bambindlovu Zulu following proceeding during King Goodwill Zwelithini's funeral

References