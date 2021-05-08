Difference between revisions of "Bambindlovu Zulu"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(→Career)
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(→Career)
|(2 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|−
[[File:Prince Bambindlovu Zulu.
|+
[[File:PrinceBambindlovuZulu.|thumb|Prince Bambindlovu Zulu]] '''Bambindlovu Zulu''' is a South African [[Zulu]] Prince and the second son of Queen [[Mantfombi Dlamini]] and [[King Goodwill Zwelithini]].
==Background==
==Background==
|Line 5:
|Line 5:
Prince Bambindlovu Zulu is the son of [[King Goodwill Zwelithini]].
Prince Bambindlovu Zulu is the son of [[King Goodwill Zwelithini]].
|−
==
|+
====
In 2011, Prince Bambindlovu Zulu, was guest of honour at the first Qingdao Wine and Food Festival and officially launched the Bayede! range of wines in China. Bayede!, is the exclusive wine range created by King Goodwill Zwelithini.<ref name="B">[https://www.breakingtravelnews.com/news/article/china-launch-for-zulu-kings-exclusive-wine/ China launch for Zulu King’s exclusive wine], ''Breaking Travel News'', Published: May 31, 2011, Retrieved: March 21, 2021</ref>
In 2011, Prince Bambindlovu Zulu, was guest of honour at the first Qingdao Wine and Food Festival and officially launched the Bayede! range of wines in China. Bayede!, is the exclusive wine range created by King Goodwill Zwelithini.<ref name="B">[https://www.breakingtravelnews.com/news/article/china-launch-for-zulu-kings-exclusive-wine/ China launch for Zulu King’s exclusive wine], ''Breaking Travel News'', Published: May 31, 2011, Retrieved: March 21, 2021</ref>
|Line 18:
|Line 18:
* [[Nomcebo Mthethwa]]
* [[Nomcebo Mthethwa]]
|}
|}
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
==References==
==References==
Latest revision as of 16:46, 8 May 2021
Bambindlovu Zulu is a South African Zulu Prince and the second son of Queen Mantfombi Dlamini and King Goodwill Zwelithini.
Background
Prince Bambindlovu Zulu is the son of King Goodwill Zwelithini.
Events
In 2011, Prince Bambindlovu Zulu, was guest of honour at the first Qingdao Wine and Food Festival and officially launched the Bayede! range of wines in China. Bayede!, is the exclusive wine range created by King Goodwill Zwelithini.[1]
Pictures
References
- ↑ China launch for Zulu King’s exclusive wine, Breaking Travel News, Published: May 31, 2011, Retrieved: March 21, 2021