In July 2018, Banganisayi Phineas Muzamano was elected to Ward 6 Chipinge RDC, for Zanu PF with 3314 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 6 Chipinge RDC with 3314 votes, beating Sopeya Silas Singizi of MDC Alliance with 869 votes and Maxwell Sithole of PRC with 145 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

