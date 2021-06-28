Difference between revisions of "Banket"
'''Banket''' is in [[Mashonaland West Province]] in [[Zimbabwe]].
Latest revision as of 09:10, 28 June 2021
Banket
|Population
(2009)
|9,641
Banket is in Zvimba District, Mashonaland West Province in Zimbabwe.
Population
It is home to about 9,641 people.
See Kuwadzana High School (Banket). <