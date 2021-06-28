Difference between revisions of "Banket"

Pindula

{| class="pintablefloat"   
 
{| class="pintablefloat"   

Latest revision as of 09:10, 28 June 2021

Banket
Population
 (2009)
9,641

Banket is in Zvimba District, Mashonaland West Province in Zimbabwe.

Population

It is home to about 9,641 people.

See Kuwadzana High School (Banket). <

