'''Baobab Paper Technology (Pvt) Ltd''' recycles paper and paper products.
==Contact Details==
Latest revision as of 09:43, 27 February 2023
Baobab Paper Technology (Pvt) Ltd recycles paper and paper products.
See Recycle in Zimbabwe.
Contact Details
Address: Stonehurst Farm, Somerby, Zvimba.
Phone: Mr. N. Muhwava, 0777 939393, Mr. Wang 0714 839488.
Email: sales@baobabpapers.co.zw
Website:
Materials
Non-plastic material, all craft paper, K4, CB, bond paper,
Amount
2020 - ±3000 tonnes