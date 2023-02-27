Pindula

See [[Recycle in Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
  
 
==Contact Details==
[[Category:Recycle]]
 
Baobab Paper Technology (Pvt) Ltd recycles paper and paper products.

See Recycle in Zimbabwe.

Contact Details

Address: Stonehurst Farm, Somerby, Zvimba.
Phone: Mr. N. Muhwava, 0777 939393, Mr. Wang 0714 839488.
Email: sales@baobabpapers.co.zw
Website:

Materials

Non-plastic material, all craft paper, K4, CB, bond paper,

Amount

2020 - ±3000 tonnes

