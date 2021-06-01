Difference between revisions of "Barbara Rwodzi"
'''Barbara Rwodzi''' is a Zimbabwean entrepreneur, CEO of [[House of BarRue Knitwear]]- a successful business that exports handmade garments. She was part of the African Women’s Entrepreneurship Program (AWEP) where she had the opportunity to meet other businesswomen from Africa. During the exchange visit, she met American entrepreneurs, including designers like Diane von Furstenberg, as well as American business owners.<ref name="facebook"> [https://www.facebook.com/usembassyharare/posts/zimbabwean-barbara-rwodzi-ceo-of-house-of-barrue-knitwear-a-successful-business-/10151468005110667/ U.S. Embassy Harare],'' retrieved: 28 Aug 2018''</ref>
|+
|+
==References==
|Barbara Rwodzi
|Occupation
|CEO
|Organization
|House of BarRue Knitwear
Barbara Rwodzi is a Zimbabwean entrepreneur, CEO of House of BarRue Knitwear- a successful business that exports handmade garments. She was part of the African Women’s Entrepreneurship Program (AWEP) where she had the opportunity to meet other businesswomen from Africa. During the exchange visit, she met American entrepreneurs, including designers like Diane von Furstenberg, as well as American business owners.[1]
Political Career
References
- ↑ U.S. Embassy Harare, retrieved: 28 Aug 2018