Difference between revisions of "Barbara Rwodzi"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
|Line 83:
|Line 83:
==Political Career==
==Political Career==
|+
|+
==References==
==References==
Revision as of 10:14, 1 June 2021
|Barbara Rwodzi
|Occupation
|CEO
|Organization
|House of BarRue Knitwear
Barbara Rwodzi is a Zimbabwean entrepreneur, CEO of House of BarRue Knitwear- a successful business that exports handmade garments. She was part of the African Women’s Entrepreneurship Program (AWEP) where she had the opportunity to meet other businesswomen from Africa. During the exchange visit, she met American entrepreneurs, including designers like Diane von Furstenberg, as well as American business owners.[1]
Political Career
In the 2018 Elections, Rwodzi contested as a Zanu-PF parliamentary candidate for Chirumanzu Constituency. She contested against her cousin, Simbarashe Mukashi of MDC Alliance among other candidates.[2]
References
- ↑ U.S. Embassy Harare, retrieved: 28 Aug 2018
- ↑ Cite error: Invalid
<ref>tag; no text was provided for refs named
SN