In the [[Zimbabwe 2018 Harmonised Elections|2018 Elections]], Rwodzi contested as a [[Zanu-PF]] parliamentary candidate for Chirumanzu Constituency. She contested against her cousin, [[Simbarashe Mukashi]] of [[MDC Alliance]] among other candidates . Rwodzi was the only aspiring woman National Assembly member in the Midlands province to have made it in Zanu-PF’s primary elections that were held in April 2018 .<ref name="SN"/>

She was born and bred in Chirumanzu.<ref name="SN">[https://www.sundaynews.co.zw/a-tale-of-two-aspiring-cousin-mps-for-chirumanzu/ A tale of two aspiring cousin MPs for Chirumanzu], ''Sunday News'', Published: July 7, 2018, Retrieved: June 1, 2021 </ref>

'''Barbara Rwodzi''' is a Zimbabwean entrepreneur, CEO of [[ House of BarRue Knitwear ]] - a successful business that exports handmade garments. She was part of the African Women’s Entrepreneurship Program (AWEP) where she had the opportunity to meet other businesswomen from Africa. During the exchange visit, she met American entrepreneurs, including designers like Diane von Furstenberg, as well as American business owners.<ref name="facebook"> [https://www.facebook.com/usembassyharare/posts/zimbabwean-barbara-rwodzi-ceo-of-house-of-barrue-knitwear-a-successful-business-/10151468005110667/ U.S. Embassy Harare],'' retrieved: 28 Aug 2018''</ref>

Background

Political Career

