'''Barbara Rwodzi''' is a Zimbabwean entrepreneur and politician. As a politician, she is a member of [[Zanu-PF]].

'''Barbara Rwodzi''' is a Zimbabwean entrepreneur and politician. As a politician, she is a member of [[Zanu-PF]].

| agent = <!-- Discouraged in most cases, specifically when promotional, and requiring a reliable source -->

| agent = <!-- Discouraged in most cases, specifically when promotional, and requiring a reliable source -->

Barbara Rwodzi is a Zimbabwean entrepreneur and politician. As a politician, she is a member of Zanu-PF.

As an entrepreneur, Rwodzi is the CEO of House of BarRue Knitwear- a successful business that exports handmade garments. She was part of the African Women’s Entrepreneurship Program (AWEP) where she had the opportunity to meet other businesswomen from Africa. During the exchange visit, she met American entrepreneurs, including designers like Diane von Furstenberg, as well as American business owners.[1]

Background

She was born and bred in Chirumanzu. Her father was a war veteran who later became a member of the Zimbabwe National Army.[2]

Husband

Barbara is married. Her father-in-law is Aaron Simbanegavi Rwodzi who is a member of Zanu-PF.[2]





Education

She holds a Masters degree in Business Administration with Nottingham Trent University in England.[2]

Political Career

In the 2018 Elections, Rwodzi contested as a Zanu-PF parliamentary candidate for Chirumanzu Constituency. She contested against her cousin, Simbarashe Mukashi of MDC Alliance among other candidates. Rwodzi was the only aspiring woman National Assembly member in the Midlands province to have made it in Zanu-PF’s primary elections that were held in April 2018.

Rwodzi beat the then incumbent National Assembly member for the constituency, Pedzisai Munanzwi in the Zanu-PF primary elections. She got 5 621 votes against Munanzwi’s 1 021.[2]

Businesses

Rwodzi has a number of retail shops at Fairfields in Chirumanzu.[2]