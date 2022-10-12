|description= Barbara Rwodzi is a Zimbabwean entrepreneur and politician. As a politician, she is a member of Zanu-PF.

Rwodzi has a number of retail shops at Fairfields in Chirumanzu.<ref name="SN"/> She founded Machine Electrical Distributors.<ref name="SP">Andile Sicetsha, [https://swisherpost.co.za/viral/who-is-barbara-rwodzi-pan-african-parliament-video/ ZIM’S BARBARA RWODZI STANDS OUT IN PAN AFRICAN PARLIAMENT CHAOS [VIDEO]], ''Swisher Post'', Published: May 31, 2021, Retrieved: June 1, 2021</ref>

As an entrepreneur, Rwodzi was the CEO of House of BarRue Knitwear - a successful business that exports handmade garments. She was part of the African Women’s Entrepreneurship Program (AWEP) where she had the opportunity to meet other businesswomen from Africa. During the exchange visit, she met American entrepreneurs, including designers like Diane von Furstenberg, as well as American business owners.[1]

Personal Details

Born: Chirumanzu. Her father was a war veteran who later became a member of the Zimbabwe National Army.[2]

Marriage: Barbara is married. Her father-in-law is Aaron Simbanegavi Rwodzi who is a member of Zanu-PF. [2]

School / Education

Tertiary: Masters degree, Business Administration, Nottingham Trent University. [2]

Service/Career

Businesses

Rwodzi has a number of retail shops at Fairfields in Chirumanzu. [2] She founded Machine Electrical Distributors.[3]

Politics

In the 2018 Elections, Rwodzi contested as a Zanu PF parliamentary candidate for Chirumanzu Constituency. She contested against her cousin, Simbarashe Mukashi of MDC Alliance among other candidates. Rwodzi was the only aspiring woman National Assembly member in the Midlands Province to have made it in Zanu PF’s primary elections that were held in April 2018.

Rwodzi beat the then-incumbent National Assembly member for the constituency, Pedzisai Munanzwi in the Zanu PF primary elections. She got 5 621 votes against Munanzwi’s 1 021.[2]

On 2 December 2021, Barbara Rwodzi was appointed as deputy minister of tourism by Emmerson Mnangagwa to shadow Mangaliso Ndlovu.

Events

Pan African Parliament

Rwodzi represented Zimbabwe in the Pan African Parliament. [3] In June 2021, Rwodzi joined her Southern African counterparts in calling for rotational leadership based on the African Union rules while the Eastern and Western Caucuses want to keep the direct voting system.

Barbara Rwodzi said the ballot could not continue until there was clarity. As a result of the dispute regarding the voting system, parliament was suspended.

Zimbabwe’s Fortune Charumbira, Mali’s Haidara Cisse and Albino Aboug from South Sudan are the three candidates vying for the Presidency position. [4]

Rwodzi is a member of the ad-hoc committee charged with organising and managing the election.[5]



