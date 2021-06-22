Difference between revisions of "Barbra Chinhete"
Barbra Chinhete is the wife of Zimdancehall musician Freeman.
Background
Barbra Chinhete is from Bindura. She is a second born in a family of three.[1]
Age
Chinhete was born on 12 February.[2]
Husband
Freeman
In 2012, Freeman paid three beasts for his longtime sweetheart and an undisclosed amount to his in-laws. Chinhete and Freeman had dated for six years before they decided to get married.[1]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 ‘Freeman’ marries, NewsDay, Published: August 20, 2012, Retrieved: June 22, 2021
- ↑ FREEMAN CELEBRATES HIS WIFE’S BIRTHDAY, Gambakwe, Published: February 12, 2021, Retrieved: June 22, 2021