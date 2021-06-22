Barbra Chinhete is the wife of Zimdancehall musician Freeman.

Background

Barbra Chinhete is from Bindura. She is a second born in a family of three.[1]

Age

Chinhete was born on 12 February.[2]

Husband

Freeman

In 2012, Freeman paid three beasts for his longtime sweetheart and an undisclosed amount to his in-laws. Chinhete and Freeman had dated for six years before they decided to get married.[1]