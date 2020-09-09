Difference between revisions of "Barbra Nyangairi"

Barbra Nyangairi

Barbra Nyangairi is the Executive Director of the Deaf Zimbabwe Trust. She holds a Masters in Forced Migration, BSc in Public Administration & Diploma in Education. Barbra has written and conducted research on Deaf education, Access to Health for the Deaf & Sign language. Barbra has a keen interest in the empowerment of the Deaf and hard of hearing. She has experience in human rights, democracy, governance,elections, gender & education.[1]



References

  1. [1], Deaf Zimbabwe Trust, Accessed: 9 September, 2020
