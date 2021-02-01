Difference between revisions of "Barnabas Ndira"

In July 2018, Barnabas Ndira was elected to Ward 21 Harare Municipality, for MDC alliance, with 3282 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 21 Harare Municipality with 3282 votes, beating Pedzai Sakupwanya of Zanu PF with 3181 votes, Blessing Nhende of MDC-Alliance with 1318 votes, Nicodemus Matingo of MDC-T with 290 votes, Cletos Mahlatini of CODE with 134 votes, Michael Masamba of BZA with 67 votes and Godwell Zivu of PRC with 64 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]