Difference between revisions of "Barnabas Ndira"

In July 2018, Barnabas Ndira was elected to Ward 21 Harare Municipality, for MDC alliance, with 3282 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 21 Harare Municipality with 3282 votes, beating Pedzai Sakupwanya of Zanu PF with 3181 votes, Blessing Nhende of MDC-Alliance with 1318 votes, Nicodemus Matingo of MDC-T with 290 votes, Cletos Mahlatini of CODE with 134 votes, Michael Masamba of BZA with 67 votes and Godwell Zivu of PRC with 64 votes. [1]
Events
Further Reading
- ↑ [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018
- ↑ 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020