He left behind a wife and two children.<ref name="Lawrence Mangenje"> [https://www.soccer24.co.zw/2022/06/08/former-dynamos-midfielder-barnabas-mushunje-tragically-dies-after-car-accident/ Former Dynamos midfielder Barnabas Mushunje tragically dies after car accident], ''Soccer24'', Published: 08 June 2022 , Retrieved 1 September 2022</ref>

The accident occurred at around 3 PM on 7 June 2022 and Mushunje died at around 8 PM at Parirenyatwa Hospital where he was being treated.

Mushunje was travelling back to Shamva, where Simba Bhora is based, from a funeral in Mutare.

He was a passenger in a Honda Fit vehicle which collided with a tractor around the Chabwino area along the Harare-Shamva road.<ref name="Sports Reporter"> [https://www.herald.co.zw/footballer-barnabas-mushunje-dies-in-accident/ Footballer Barnabas Mushunje dies in accident], ''The Herald'', Published: 07 June 2022, Retrieved 1 September 2022</ref>

'''Barnabus Mushunje''' was a Zimbabwean footballer who played as a midfielder for Northern Region Soccer League club Simba Bhora.

