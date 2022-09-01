'''Barnabus Mushunje''' was a Zimbabwean footballer who played as a midfielder for Northern Region Soccer League club Simba Bhora.

'''Barnabus Mushunje''' was a Zimbabwean footballer who played as a midfielder for Northern Region Soccer League club Simba Bhora.

| father = <!-- may be used (optionally with mother parameter) in place of parents parameter (displays ""Parent(s)"" as label) -->

| mother = <!-- may be used (optionally with father parameter) in place of parents parameter (displays ""Parent(s)"" as label) -->

| spouse = <!-- Use article title or common name -->

| criminal_charge = <!-- Criminality parameters should be supported with citations from reliable sources -->

| title = <!-- Formal/awarded/job title. The parameter |office= may be used as an alternative when the label is better rendered as ""Office"" (e.g. public office or appointments) -->

| weight = <!-- ""X kg"", ""X lb"" or ""X st Y lb"" plus optional reference (conversions are automatic) -->

| height = <!-- ""X cm"", ""X m"" or ""X ft Y in"" plus optional reference (conversions are automatic) -->

| net_worth = <!-- Net worth should be supported with a citation from a reliable source -->

| notable_works = <!-- produces label ""Notable work""; may be overridden by |credits=, which produces label ""Notable credit(s)""; or by |works=, which produces label ""Works""; or by |label_name=, which produces label ""Label(s)"" -->

| agent = <!-- Discouraged in most cases, specifically when promotional, and requiring a reliable source -->

| burial_place = <!-- may be used instead of resting_place and resting_place_coordinates (displays ""Burial place"" as label) -->

| baptised = <!-- will not display if birth_date is entered -->

| birth_name = Barnabus Mushunje <!-- only use if different from name above -->

<!-- filename only, no ""File:"" or ""Image:"" prefix, and no enclosing [[brackets]] -->

| name = Barnabus Mushunje <!-- include middle initial, if not specified in birth_name -->



Barnabus Mushunje was a Zimbabwean footballer who played as a midfielder for Northern Region Soccer League club Simba Bhora.

Events

Mushunje, a former Ngezi Platinum Stars and Dynamos player, died on 7 June 2022 after he was involved in a car accident.

He was a passenger in a Honda Fit vehicle which collided with a tractor around the Chabwino area along the Harare-Shamva road.[1]

Mushunje was travelling back to Shamva, where Simba Bhora is based, from a funeral in Mutare.

The accident occurred at around 3 PM on 7 June 2022 and Mushunje died at around 8 PM at Parirenyatwa Hospital where he was being treated.

He left behind a wife and two children.[2]