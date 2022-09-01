|
'''Barnabus Mushunje''' was a Zimbabwean footballer who played as a midfielder for Northern Region Soccer League club Simba Bhora.
'''Barnabus Mushunje''' was a Zimbabwean footballer who played as a midfielder for Northern Region Soccer League club Simba Bhora.
[[Category:Footballers, Football]]
[[Category:Footballers, Football]]
|Barnabus Mushunje
|Born
|Barnabus Mushunje
|Residence
|Zimbabwe
|Nationality
|Zimbabwean
|Citizenship
|Zimbabwean
|Known for
|Footballer
Barnabus Mushunje was a Zimbabwean footballer who played as a midfielder for Northern Region Soccer League club Simba Bhora.
Events
Mushunje, a former Ngezi Platinum Stars and Dynamos player, died on 7 June 2022 after he was involved in a car accident.
He was a passenger in a Honda Fit vehicle which collided with a tractor around the Chabwino area along the Harare-Shamva road.[1]
Mushunje was travelling back to Shamva, where Simba Bhora is based, from a funeral in Mutare.
The accident occurred at around 3 PM on 7 June 2022 and Mushunje died at around 8 PM at Parirenyatwa Hospital where he was being treated.
He left behind a wife and two children.[2]
