Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Barnabus Mushunje"

Page Discussion
 
Line 1: Line 1:
 +
{{Infobox person
 +
| pre-nominals  =
 +
| name              = Barnabus Mushunje <!-- include middle initial, if not specified in birth_name -->
 +
| post-nominals  =
 +
| image              =
 +
[[File:Barnabus Mushunje.jpg|thumb]]
 +
<!-- filename only, no ""File:"" or ""Image:"" prefix, and no enclosing [[brackets]] -->
 +
| image_upright =
 +
| alt                =
 +
| caption            =
 +
| native_name        =
 +
| native_name_lang  =
 +
| pronunciation      =
 +
| birth_name        = Barnabus Mushunje <!-- only use if different from name above -->
 +
| birth_date        =
 +
| baptised          =  <!-- will not display if birth_date is entered -->
 +
| disappeared_date  =  <!-- {{disappeared date and age|YYYY|MM|DD|YYYY|MM|DD}} (disappeared date then birth date) -->
 +
| disappeared_place  =
 +
| disappeared_status =
 +
| death_date        =  <!-- {{Death date and age|YYYY|MM|DD|YYYY|MM|DD}} (death date then birth date) -->
 +
| death_place        =
 +
| death_cause        =
 +
| body_discovered    =
 +
| resting_place      =
 +
| resting_place_coordinates =  <!-- {{coord|LAT|LONG|type:landmark|display=inline}} -->
 +
| burial_place      =  <!-- may be used instead of resting_place and resting_place_coordinates (displays ""Burial place"" as label) -->
 +
| burial_coordinates =  <!-- {{coord|LAT|LONG|type:landmark|display=inline}} -->
 +
| monuments          =
 +
| residence          = Zimbabwe
 +
| nationality        = [[Zimbabwean]]
 +
| other_names        =
 +
| citizenship        = Zimbabwean
 +
| education          = 
 +
| alma_mater        =
 +
| occupation        =
 +
| years_active      =
 +
| era                =
 +
| employer          =
 +
| organization      =
 +
| agent              =  <!-- Discouraged in most cases, specifically when promotional, and requiring a reliable source -->
 +
| known_for          = Footballer
 +
| notable_works      =  <!-- produces label ""Notable work""; may be overridden by |credits=, which produces label ""Notable credit(s)""; or by |works=, which produces label ""Works""; or by |label_name=, which produces label ""Label(s)"" -->
 +
| style              =
 +
| home_town          =
 +
| salary            =
 +
| net_worth          =  <!-- Net worth should be supported with a citation from a reliable source -->
 +
| height            =  <!-- ""X cm"", ""X m""  or ""X ft Y in"" plus optional reference (conversions are automatic) -->
 +
| weight            =  <!-- ""X kg"", ""X lb"" or ""X st Y lb"" plus optional reference (conversions are automatic) -->
 +
| television        =
 +
| title              =  <!-- Formal/awarded/job title. The parameter |office= may be used as an alternative when the label is better rendered as ""Office"" (e.g. public office or appointments) -->
 +
| term              =
 +
| predecessor        =
 +
| successor          =
 +
| party              =
 +
| movement          =
 +
| opponents          =
 +
| boards            =
 +
| criminal_charge    =  <!-- Criminality parameters should be supported with citations from reliable sources -->
 +
| criminal_penalty  =
 +
| criminal_status    =
 +
| spouse            =  <!-- Use article title or common name -->
 +
| partner            =  <!-- (unmarried long-term partner) -->
 +
| children          = 
 +
| parents            =  <!-- overrides mother and father parameters -->
 +
| mother            =  <!-- may be used (optionally with father parameter) in place of parents parameter (displays ""Parent(s)"" as label) -->
 +
| father            =  <!-- may be used (optionally with mother parameter) in place of parents parameter (displays ""Parent(s)"" as label) -->
 +
| relatives          =
 +
| family            =
 +
| callsign          =
 +
| awards            =
 +
| website            =  <!-- {{URL|example.com}} -->
 +
| module            =
 +
| module2            =
 +
| module3            =
 +
| module4            =
 +
| module5            =
 +
| module6            =
 +
| signature          =
 +
| signature_size    =
 +
| signature_alt      =
 +
| footnotes          =
 +
}}
 +
 +
 
'''Barnabus Mushunje''' was a Zimbabwean footballer who played as a midfielder for Northern Region Soccer League club Simba Bhora.
 
'''Barnabus Mushunje''' was a Zimbabwean footballer who played as a midfielder for Northern Region Soccer League club Simba Bhora.
  
Line 23: Line 107:
 
|image_alt=
 
|image_alt=
 
}}
 
}}
 +
 +
[[Category:Footballers, Football]]
  
 
[[Category:Footballers, Football]]
 
[[Category:Footballers, Football]]

Latest revision as of 15:00, 1 September 2022

Barnabus Mushunje
Barnabus Mushunje.jpg
BornBarnabus Mushunje
ResidenceZimbabwe
NationalityZimbabwean
CitizenshipZimbabwean
Known forFootballer


Barnabus Mushunje was a Zimbabwean footballer who played as a midfielder for Northern Region Soccer League club Simba Bhora.

Events

Mushunje, a former Ngezi Platinum Stars and Dynamos player, died on 7 June 2022 after he was involved in a car accident.

He was a passenger in a Honda Fit vehicle which collided with a tractor around the Chabwino area along the Harare-Shamva road.[1]

Mushunje was travelling back to Shamva, where Simba Bhora is based, from a funeral in Mutare.

The accident occurred at around 3 PM on 7 June 2022 and Mushunje died at around 8 PM at Parirenyatwa Hospital where he was being treated.

He left behind a wife and two children.[2]

Further Reading

  1. Footballer Barnabas Mushunje dies in accident, The Herald, Published: 07 June 2022, Retrieved 1 September 2022
  2. Former Dynamos midfielder Barnabas Mushunje tragically dies after car accident, Soccer24, Published: 08 June 2022, Retrieved 1 September 2022
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Barnabus_Mushunje&oldid=120028"