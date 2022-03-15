Barney Tichafara Mpariwa is a Zimbabwean television and radio personality. He is the founder and executive director of the StarBrite talent show, which first saw the light in 1990.

Background

Mpariwa is the youngest of 10 children.[1]

Age

Mpariwa was born on 14 February.

Children

As of November 2021, Barney Mpariwa has a daughter named Mazvita and a son; Nyaradzai and a third child whose gender is unknown.[1]

Education

According to his LinkedIn profile, Barney Mpariwa graduated from the University of North Texas in the United States of America with a Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) degree.[2]

Career

Mpariwa joined the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) in 1986 and has worked in television and radio production. The StarBrite initiative has been a success story, yielding performers like Prudence Katomeni-Mbofana, Tendai Chidarikire, Rutendo Machiridza, Willom Tight and Bryan K.[1]

Preparing Fraudulent Tax Returns In The USA

According to the Northern District of Texas U.S. Attorney’s Office, Mpariwa and Ousmane Sow were wanted for aiding and assisting in the preparation of a fraudulent tax return. While Sow was indicted in 2007 and remained a fugitive until November 2013, was sentenced on 2 October 2013 according to the statement released by the US Justice Department Barney Mpariwa remains a fugitive.

According to the factual resume filed in the case, from 2003 to 2005, Sow and co-defendant Tichafara Mpariwa provided tax preparation services through a business they jointly owned and operated under the name of DSL Tax Services, LLC, located on Forest Lane in Dallas. In 2004, Sow opened a second location of DSL on Airport Freeway in Irving, Texas. Both Sow and Mpariwa were the electronic return originators at the Dallas and Irving office locations of DSL.

Sow voluntarily returned to the U.S to face charges after contacting Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation (IRS-CI) from Burundi about returning.[3]

Awards

In February 2022, Barney Mpariwa won his first award at the 20th National Arts Merit Awards ceremony. He won the Outstanding Journalist Television Award.[4]