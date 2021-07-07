Difference between revisions of "Barnwell Seremwe"
Latest revision as of 14:29, 7 July 2021
|Barnwell Seremwe
|Native name
|Barnwell Seremwe
|Born
|Zimbabwe
|Residence
|Zimbabwe
|Nationality
|Zimbabwean
|Citizenship
|Zimbabwe
|Occupation
|
|Years active
|2014 to present
|Employer
|Zimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front
|Known for
|Winning ZANU-PF primary elections
|Home town
|Mt Darwin
|Predecessor
|Joice Mujuru
|Political party
|Zimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front
|Movement
|Nationalist
|Opponent(s)
|Movement for Democratic Change
Barnwell Seremwe is a ZANU PF politician who represented the party Mt Darwin West constituency in Mashonaland Central Province. He won the primary elections to contest for the parliamentary seat for Mt Darwin constituency replacing former vice president Joice Mujuru who was dismissed from both party and government in December 2014.
Election
The elections took place on the 24th of January 2015 at various polling stations in Mt Darwin. The elections were presided over by the ZANU-PF Mashonaland West provincial executive. In the primary elections, Seremwe contested against Keneddy Banda, Caleb Karima and Godfrey Tsenengamu. Seremwe was this set to contest in the by election which was scheduled to take place on 27 March 2015.[1] The results were as follows;
- Barnwell Seremwe:4 625 votes
- Godfrey Tsenengamu: 3 653 votes
- Caleb Karima: 2640 votes.[2]
However, there were claims from some circles that the elections were marred by some irregularities. These included the unavailability of the voters role as well as indelible ink to make sure that there no multiple votes.[3]
Election into Palrliament
Seremwe was elected into parliament after by-elections which were held on the 27 of March 2015. He got 18 315 votes far ahead of opponents. He automatically became a member of parliament representing Mt Darwin West Constituency.[4]
