Barry Daka was a Zimbabwean footballer and football coach. He was known mostly for playing for and later coaching Highlanders Football Club and the national football team of Zimbabwe. Daka died on 20 March 2019 at the age of 71 after a short illness.

Background

He went to Robert Tredgold Primary School in Makokoba, Bulawayo.

Daka took over from Bobby Clarke as Highlanders coach in 1986. He went on to win the Independence Cup, Chibuku Trophy, Rothmans Shield and NetBrew Cup. With Daka in charge, in the same year, Bosso were the BAT Rose Bowl semi-finalists, and Africa Cup finalists.

Daka also coached Railstars.

He also coached the Zimbabwe National Under 23 team.

In 2016, Daka was the technical of Zimbabwe's national women's team, the Mighty Warriors.

At the time of his death Daka was involved in coaching Bulawayo City where he was working with the club’s juniors.

Botswana

Barry Daka had a successful coaching career in Botswana where he coached Botswana Premier League side Mochudi Centre Chiefs Football Club from 2001 to 2003 where he had a successful run. He then coached Notwane Football Club from 2004, also a Premier League Team. Other teams he coached in Botswana include ECCO City Greens, Happy Hearts and Police XI.

