



Bartholomew Manjoro is a Zimbabwean cleric and the founding bishop and president of Faith World Ministries.

Manjoro is also an author and a member of ICBM, The Full Gospel Business Men’s Fellowship and a representative of Christ For the Nations Association of Bible Colleges. He was conferred with an Honorary Appointment to the Research Board of Advisors for The American Biographical Institute (ABI).[1]

Background

Manjoro was born in 1945 in a village in Manicaland. He suffered from whooping cough at an early age.

Wife

Bartholomew Manjoro is married to Eddith Manjoro nee Christmas.

First Marriage

Manjoro's first wife Clara Apphia Manjoro nee Marimazhira died on 13 April 2016 aged 68. She died after a short illness.[2] The couple wedded in 1974 and ministered together for over 40 years.[3]

Children

Manjoro and his wife had three children who are all pastors. Bartholomew Manjoro has a daughter named Faithful Mutibvu who is also a reverend. [3][4] He also has a son named Eloi Manjoro who is a musician.[5] Manjoro's firstborn is Bartholomew Manjoro Jr.[6]

Career

He started ministering at age 23 in 1968.[3] He travelled all over Africa evangelising and starting churches. After 25 years of ministry, he said God told him to leave ZAOGA FIF.

Faith World Ministries

Bartholomew Manjoro founded Faith World Ministries together with his wife in 1993. They also established the Faith World Bible College the following year.[2]

Books

Dynamics of Faith

Deliverance

The Marks of A Champion[1]