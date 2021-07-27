Difference between revisions of "Bartholomew Manjoro"
Latest revision as of 13:39, 27 July 2021
Bishop
Bartholomew Manjoro
|Church
|Faith World Ministries and Bible College
|Personal details
|Born
|1945
Manicaland
|Denomination
|Christian
|Residence
|Zimbabwe
|Spouse
|Eddith Manjoro
|Children
|Bartholomew Manjoro Jr, Faithful Matibvu and Eloi Manjoro
|Occupation
|Senior Pastor and Bishop
Bartholomew Manjoro is a Zimbabwean cleric and the founding bishop and president of Faith World Ministries.
Manjoro is also an author and a member of ICBM, The Full Gospel Business Men’s Fellowship and a representative of Christ For the Nations Association of Bible Colleges. He was conferred with an Honorary Appointment to the Research Board of Advisors for The American Biographical Institute (ABI).[1]
Background
Manjoro was born in 1945 in a village in Manicaland. He suffered from whooping cough at an early age.
Wife
Bartholomew Manjoro is married to Eddith Manjoro nee Christmas.
First Marriage
Manjoro's first wife Clara Apphia Manjoro nee Marimazhira died on 13 April 2016 aged 68. She died after a short illness.[2] The couple wedded in 1974 and ministered together for over 40 years.[3]
Children
Manjoro and his wife had three children who are all pastors. Bartholomew Manjoro has a daughter named Faithful Mutibvu who is also a reverend. [3][4] He also has a son named Eloi Manjoro who is a musician.[5] Manjoro's firstborn is Bartholomew Manjoro Jr.[6]
Career
He started ministering at age 23 in 1968.[3] He travelled all over Africa evangelising and starting churches. After 25 years of ministry, he said God told him to leave ZAOGA FIF.
Faith World Ministries
Bartholomew Manjoro founded Faith World Ministries together with his wife in 1993. They also established the Faith World Bible College the following year.[2]
Books
- Dynamics of Faith
- Deliverance
- The Marks of A Champion[1]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 Mollet Ndebele, Faith World Ministries host dominion conference, Sunday News, Published: July 14, 2019, Retrieved: July 27, 2021
- ↑ 2.0 2.1 Prophetess Manjoro dies, The Herald, Published: April 14, 2016, Retrieved: July 27, 2021
- ↑ 3.0 3.1 3.2 After tragedy, Manjoro stands tall, The Sunday Mail, Published: July 24, 2016, Retrieved: July 27, 2021
- ↑ Tanaka Vunganai, Manjoro tombstone unveiled, The Herald, Published: April 26, 2017, Retrieved: July 27, 2021
- ↑ Jonathan Mbiriyamveka, Music is a calling: Manjoro, The Herald, Published: March 19, 2014, Retrieved: July 27, 2021
- ↑ About The Bishop - Family, bishopmanjoro.org, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: July 27, 2021