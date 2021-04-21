She told the court that she and her estranged husband have lost love for each other and there were no prospects of reconciliation. The two married out of community of property in [[Harare]] on the 19th of April 2014. The two did not have any children together.<ref name="NZ">[https://www.newzimbabwe.com/ruvheneko-kasukuweres-daughter-divorce-hubbies/ Ruvheneko, Kasukuwere’s Daughter Divorce Hubbies ], ''NewZimbabwe.com'', Published: April 21, 2021, Retrieved: April 21, 2021</ref>

Basil Mafara

Basil Tendai Mafara is a Zimbabwean.

Background

Divorce

He got engaged to Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa in 2013.[1] Mafara and Parirenyatwa went separate ways after seven years together. Ruvheneko filed for divorce through the High Court stating that she had not been living with Mafara since 2016.

