Difference between revisions of "Basil Nyabadza"

'''Basil Nyabadza''' is a politician, related to [[Robert Mugabe]].
==Farm Mechanisation Scheme==
Basil Nyabadza is a politician, related to Robert Mugabe.
Dirty Dozen and Spygate Saga
The dirty dozen was a code name given to twelve Members of Parliament who received financial aid from the United States of America government through the U.S embassy in Harare. Temba Mliswa was accused of spying against the government. On 1 April 2012, Temba Mliswa called a press conference where confirmed the facilitating of the deals in question and the participation of his uncle Didymus Mutasa in the out of court settlement with Rautenbach. He also confirmed that Arda board chair and former Zanu-PF Manicaland provincial chairperson Basil Nyabadza had been bribed by Rautenbach and that several other politicians, whom he threatened to expose too. [1]
Farm Mechanisation Scheme
In July 2020, Basil Nyabadza was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme, as a result of the Fast Track Land Reform Programme.
The data is analysed by recipients origin:.
- Mashonaland provinces had the most beneficiaries, both in terms of numbers and value.
Mashonaland East got US$47,5 million,
Mashonaland West US$44,7 million
Mashonaland Central had US$34,2 million.
- Two Matebeleland provinces had a combined total of US$13,9 million.
- Masvingo US$26,4 million,
- Manicaland US$18 million
- Midlands US$14 million.
Basil Nyabadza of Rockingstone Farm is listed under the thematic group “Politically Exposed Persons”. He is on the list as received a loan of US$72,574.00.
- ↑ Mliswa Gono on Politburo Agenda, "", published:01 Oct 2014, retrieved:02 Oct 2014"
- ↑ https://www.bigsr.co.uk/single-post/2020/07/18/BSR-EXCLUSIVE-Beneficiaries-of-the-RBZ loan of US$325,368.00-Farm-Mechanisation-Scheme BSR EXCLUSIVE: Beneficiaries of the RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme], Big Saturday Read, Published: 18 July 2020 Retrieved: 18 July 2020