Difference between revisions of "Basil Nyabadza"

Dirty Dozen and Spygate Saga

The dirty dozen was a code name given to twelve Members of Parliament who received financial aid from the United States of America government through the U.S embassy in Harare. Temba Mliswa was accused of spying against the government. On 1 April 2012, Temba Mliswa called a press conference where confirmed the facilitating of the deals in question and the participation of his uncle Didymus Mutasa in the out of court settlement with Rautenbach. He also confirmed that Arda board chair and former Zanu-PF Manicaland provincial chairperson Basil Nyabadza had been bribed by Rautenbach and that several other politicians, whom he threatened to expose too. [1]





Farm Mechanisation Scheme

In July 2020, Basil Nyabadza was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme, as a result of the Fast Track Land Reform Programme.

The data is analysed by recipients origin:.

Mashonaland provinces had the most beneficiaries, both in terms of numbers and value.



Mashonaland East got US$47,5 million,

Mashonaland West US$44,7 million

Mashonaland Central had US$34,2 million.



Two Matebeleland provinces had a combined total of US$13,9 million.

Masvingo US$26,4 million,

Manicaland US$18 million

Midlands US$14 million.

Basil Nyabadza of Rockingstone Farm is listed under the thematic group “Politically Exposed Persons”. He is on the list as received a loan of US$72,574.00.

[2]