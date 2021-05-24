Difference between revisions of "Batanai High School"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "'''Batanai High School''' (also Zisco High School) is in Redcliff, Midlands Province]]. See High Schools Of Zimbabwe. <br/> See List of Secondary and High Schools...")
(No difference)
Latest revision as of 10:48, 24 May 2021
Batanai High School (also Zisco High School) is in Redcliff, Midlands Province]].
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
Address: Private Bag 2, Torwood, Redcliff.
Telephone: 0556 9767, 0556 3094, 0556 3138, 0556 2592
Cell: +27 71 932 7750
Email:
Web: Facebook [1]
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.