Difference between revisions of "Batanai Masunda"

In '''July 2018''', Batanai Masunda was elected to Ward 6 [[Epworth Local Board]], for MDC Alliance, with 4505 votes.
In '''July 2018''', Batanai Masundawas elected to Ward 6 [[Epworth Local Board]], for MDC Alliance, with 4505 votes.
==Personal Details==
==Further Reading==
<ref name="2018 Harmonised Elections Results"> [https://www.zec.org.zw/pages/election_results2018 2018 Harmonised Elections Results], ''Zimbabwe Electoral Commission'', Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020''</ref>
<ref name="2018 Harmonised Elections Results"> [https://www.zec.org.zw/pages/election_results2018 2018 Harmonised Elections Results], ''Zimbabwe Electoral Commission'', Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020''</ref>
Latest revision as of 12:19, 12 April 2021
In July 2018, Batanai Masunda was elected to Ward 6 Epworth Local Board, for MDC Alliance, with 4505 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 6 Epworth Local Board with 4505 votes, beating Siphiwe Fuzane of Zanu PF with 2061 votes, Hasimon Shadaya, independent with 1453 votes, Magonazvipi Makoni of ZIPP with 168 votes, and Mariete Nyauyanga of PRC with 97 votes. [1]
Events
Further Reading
- ↑ [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018
- ↑ 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020