Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Bathabetsoe Diana Nare"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "'''Bathabetsoe Diana Nare Mathema''' is the wife of Cain Mathema. ==Education== Diana Nare Mathema graduated from Midlands State University in 2016 and graduated wit...")
(No difference)

Revision as of 08:57, 2 March 2021

Bathabetsoe Diana Nare Mathema is the wife of Cain Mathema.

Education

Diana Nare Mathema graduated from Midlands State University in 2016 and graduated with a Masters’ degree in 2017.

References

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Bathabetsoe_Diana_Nare&oldid=100272"