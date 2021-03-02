Diana Nare Mathema graduated from [[Midlands State University]] in 2016 and graduated with a Masters’ degree in 2017. <ref name="SN">Brian Maregedze, [https://www.sundaynews.co.zw/a-song-to-bathabetsoe-diana-nare-mathema/#:~:text=Like%20a%20teenager%20in%20love%2C%20Cain%20Mathema%20opens,as%20indicated%20on%20each%20and%20every%20art%20work. A Song to Bathabetsoe Diana Nare Mathema], ''Sunday News'', Published: April 28, 2019, Retrieved: March 2, 2021</ref>

Diana Nare Mathema graduated from [[Midlands State University]] in 2016 and graduated with a Masters’ degree in 2017.

Diana Nare's husband is [[Cain Mathema]]. The two married in 2016 when she was still 23.<ref name="D">[https://dailynews.co.zw/articles-2018-04-01-zim-s-old-rich-guys-their-trendy-pretty-wives/ Zim’s Old, Rich Guys & Their Trendy Pretty Wives], ''Daily News'', Published: April 1, 2018, Retrieved: March 2, 2021</ref>

[[File:Bathabetsoe Diana Nare Mathema.jpg|thumb|Bathabetsoe Diana Nare Mathema]] '''Bathabetsoe Diana Nare Mathema''' is the wife of [[Cain Mathema]].

Background

Education

