Bathabetsoe Diana Nare Mathema

Bathabetsoe Diana Nare Mathema is the wife of Cain Mathema.

Background

Diana Nare's husband is Cain Mathema. The two married in 2016 when she was still 23.[1]


Education

Diana Nare Mathema graduated from Midlands State University in 2016 and graduated with a Masters’ degree in 2017.[2]

References

  1. Zim’s Old, Rich Guys & Their Trendy Pretty Wives, Daily News, Published: April 1, 2018, Retrieved: March 2, 2021
  2. Brian Maregedze, A Song to Bathabetsoe Diana Nare Mathema, Sunday News, Published: April 28, 2019, Retrieved: March 2, 2021
