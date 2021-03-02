Difference between revisions of "Bathabetsoe Diana Nare"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "'''Bathabetsoe Diana Nare Mathema''' is the wife of Cain Mathema. ==Education== Diana Nare Mathema graduated from Midlands State University in 2016 and graduated wit...")
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
|(2 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|−
'''Bathabetsoe Diana Nare Mathema''' is the wife of [[Cain Mathema]].
|+
'''Bathabetsoe Diana Nare Mathema''' is the wife of [[Cain Mathema]].
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
==Education==
==Education==
|−
Diana Nare Mathema graduated from [[Midlands State University]] in 2016 and graduated with a Masters’ degree in 2017.
|+
Diana Nare Mathema graduated from [[Midlands State University]] in 2016 and graduated with a Masters’ degree in 2017.
==References==
==References==
Latest revision as of 09:07, 2 March 2021
Bathabetsoe Diana Nare Mathema is the wife of Cain Mathema.
Background
Diana Nare's husband is Cain Mathema. The two married in 2016 when she was still 23.[1]
Education
Diana Nare Mathema graduated from Midlands State University in 2016 and graduated with a Masters’ degree in 2017.[2]
References
- ↑ Zim’s Old, Rich Guys & Their Trendy Pretty Wives, Daily News, Published: April 1, 2018, Retrieved: March 2, 2021
- ↑ Brian Maregedze, A Song to Bathabetsoe Diana Nare Mathema, Sunday News, Published: April 28, 2019, Retrieved: March 2, 2021